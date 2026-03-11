Mineski Events Team & Vizta Announce Moba Legends – 5v5! Master Series (MLMS), India’s First Official Publisher-Backed Moba Legends National Tournament

- Advertisement -

Mineski Events Team and Vizta have announced the Moba Legends: 5v5! Master Series (MLMS), India’s first official publisher-backed Moba Legends: 5v5! national tournament. The competition will bring together the country’s top Moba Legends: 5v5! teams through a structured pathway of open qualifiers, league stage competition, and a grand LAN finale, marking a significant milestone for the growth of the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) esports ecosystem in India.

The MLMS champion will go on to represent India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, placing Indian Moba Legends talent on the global stage for the first time through an official national pathway.

With MLMS, India formally enters the global Mobile Legends esports ecosystem, opening the door for grassroots teams and established rosters alike to compete in a nationally structured competition with international stakes.

The Moba Legends: 5v5! Master Series will feature a multi-stage competitive format beginning with registrations open from 10-19 March, where the first 256 teams to sign up will earn the chance to compete. These teams will enter the Open Qualifiers (23-30 March), battling through a single-elimination bracket before transitioning into best-of-three matchups as the field narrows. The top two teams from the qualifiers will advance to the League Stage (5-26 April), where they will join six invited teams in a single round-robin format. The top six teams will then advance to the MLMS Grand Finals, set to take place as a LAN event from 9-10 May, where the country’s best teams will compete for a share of the ₹46,00,000 prize pool and the chance to be crowned the inaugural MLMS champion and represent India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.

MLMS is designed to create a competitive pathway for Indian Moba Legends: 5v5! players, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, compete at a national level, and ultimately earn the opportunity to represent the country internationally.

Mr. Tiger Xu, Global Head of Esports, Vizta Games said,“The Moba Legends:5v5! Master Series aims to create a true competitive pathway for Indian MOBA players. From open qualifiers to a LAN grand final, the format ensures that talent from across the country has a fair shot at reaching the top. With a place at EWC 2026 on the line, MLMS is not just about crowning a champion, it’s about giving India’s best players the platform to prove themselves internationally.”



Mineski Events Team is a leading esports event production team in Southeast Asia and a long-standing partner of Vizta in delivering MOBA esports events across the region. Through its involvement in flagship competitions such as MPL, widely recognized as the world’s most watched MOBA league, the team has contributed to multiple record-breaking viewership milestones within the Moba Legends ecosystem. Most recently, Mineski Events Team supported the successful execution of the M7 World Championship in Indonesia, which set new global viewership records and further reinforced its expertise in world-class esports production and tournament operations.

Mr. Raye Chong, VP of SEA Esports, Mineksi Events Team said, “Moba Legends:5v5! has one of the most passionate player communities in India, and with the Moba Legends Master Series we are excited to help build a structured competitive pathway for Indian teams. MLMS is not just a tournament, it’s a step towards integrating India more deeply into the global MOBA esports ecosystem and giving our players a legitimate shot at representing the country on the international stage at the Esports World Cup.”

Registrations for the MLMS will open today on 10th March, with teams from across India invited to compete for national glory and the chance to represent the country at EWC 2026.

Registration Link – https://forms.gle/BqRRDKsaopdKro3P6

