Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub Platform Launched

Microsoft launched its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in India, to empower startups’ vision and fuel innovation to drive economic and societal progress for India and beyond. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a new digital and truly inclusive platform for startup founders in India. The platform offers over US$300,000 worth of benefits and credits, giving startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business. From the most trusted, secure, open-source friendly and compliant cloud platform, to a best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365.

Beyond access to technology, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub will empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones. Microsoft is also partnering with innovative companies like OpenAI, a global leader in AI research and deployment, develops AI systems such as GPT-3 and Codex to provide startups with exclusive benefits and discounts. In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored startup-centric training and a variety of startup and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers or industry veterans and accelerate their growth.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed specifically for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, be a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn. It is available to all startups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding, as part of Microsoft’s commitment to empower startups’ ambitions to drive innovation from India to the world.

Sangeeta Bavi, Director – Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India

Ms. Sangeeta Bavi, Director – Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created following extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders who explicitly shared their need for access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratizes innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions. We look forward to how our new offering will support more founders in Asia and provide access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.”

