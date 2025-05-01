Microsoft Champions Agentic AI at Pinnacle 2025

- Advertisement -

With over 17 million developers currently on GitHub and an aim of becoming the world’s largest developer community on the platform by 2028, India is rapidly emerging as a global AI and tech talent powerhouse. Microsoft, through its India Development Center (IDC), is proud to be home to some of the country’s best engineering talent that is shaping the future of AI. This was evident at the IDC Pinnacle Summit 2025 held at Microsoft IDC campus in Hyderabad. In its third year, the annual summit brings together Microsoft leaders, IDC teams, leading Microsoft customers and AI innovators to build community, celebrate latest innovation in AI and emerging technologies, and foster a culture of continuous learning. The theme for Pinnacle 2025 was “Unlock the Agentic Future – Where AI Agents Meet Human Ingenuity”.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President, Microsoft IDC

Reflecting on what makes IDC a great place to work for aspiring and established developers from across India, Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President, Microsoft IDC said, “At Microsoft, we are proud to drive AI innovations that help India grow, strengthen our global leadership by creating planet scale product impact. We have the responsibility to nurture India’s growing AI talent, enabling them to build cutting-edge AI solutions for the country and the world. At Microsoft IDC, we believe India’s developers will lead the next wave of breakthrough technologies — and we are committed to being a trusted partner to the country’s aspiration to be a global leader in AI.”

Mr. Jay Parikh, Executive Vice President, CoreAI

At the summit, Rajiv was in a fireside chat with Mr. Jay Parikh, Executive Vice President, CoreAI. This was Jay’s first India visit since taking on his Microsoft role in October 2024. During their chat, Jay and Rajiv shared insights into Microsoft’s end-to-end AI stack, platform strategy, and India’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem.

While addressing the audience, Jay remarked, “Our mission is ambitious but simple: to empower every developer, and eventually everyone, to shape the future with AI. Achieving that means moving fast, because AI is transforming everything: how industries operate, how we work, how data is stored, how companies are built and managed. It’s a global shift, and it’s accelerating rapidly—faster than most of us can comprehend.”He added, “This isn’t theoretical—Azure AI Foundry is live, serving over 60,000 customers globally, including several in India. It’s been exciting to see local enthusiasm and hear feedback—from support to demands for more capabilities.”

India at the Heart of Global AI Innovation

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, while addressing the audience on the evolution of AI and how India is leading the latest platform shift, said, “Microsoft is now home for India to build AI. AI is reshaping the entire technology landscape – Agents and Copilot are the UI of AI, complemented with human ambition. Our Copilots now come with IQ, EQ, AQ (agency), and memory. That’s when the magic happens.”

Puneet also invited leaders from key Microsoft customers from across sectors, namely Physics Wallah, Wipro, Fractal, Infosys, and Kore.ai, who shared how Microsoft’s AI solutions are helping them unlock business impact at scale and putting AI in the hands of everyone.

From GPT-4o to GitHub Copilot: AI in Action

Physics Wallah shared how they are transforming education through Alakh AI, an AI-powered learning suite built using OpenAI’s GPT-4o model on Microsoft Azure. Its flagship tools, AI Guru and the Smart Doubt Engine, are designed to enhance learning inside and outside the classroom.

Wipro discussed its journey toward becoming an "AI Organization" by embedding Microsoft technologies across workflows.

discussed its journey toward becoming an “AI Organization” by embedding Microsoft technologies across workflows. Fractal discussed building a unified agentic platform for enterprises, leveraging Microsoft’s AI stack, and how AI solutions are now powering human decisions in an enterprise.

discussed building a unified agentic platform for enterprises, leveraging Microsoft’s AI stack, and how AI solutions are now powering human decisions in an enterprise. Infosys highlighted that agents built on the Azure OpenAI ecosystem are driving significant cost efficiencies, with developers already generating over 14 million lines of code using GitHub Copilot.

highlighted that agents built on the Azure OpenAI ecosystem are driving significant cost efficiencies, with developers already generating over 14 million lines of code using GitHub Copilot. Kore.ai illustrated how they are reimagining work, service, and process automation with the help of Microsoft’s AI innovation.

The event underscored Microsoft’s commitment to empowering developers and organizations in India to lead the next wave of AI innovation.

Celebrating and rewarding innovation

The IDC Tech Fair and Innovation Showcase isa key highlight of the Summit every year. It is a platform for IDC teams to demonstrate their technical and product excellence and innovation. This year, more than 200 booths across four campuses were set up for IDC teams to show cutting-edge agentic innovations in areas such as Copilot & extensibility, developer experiences across Azure services & AI platform, applied research as well as securing our data & protecting from threats and enabling Responsible use of AI at scale. The fair served as a platform for collaboration, reuse, and cross-team learning, and showcased the best of IDC’s engineering talent.

The summit concluded with the IDC Pinnacle Awards, recognizing standout projects across three tracks—Agility & Productivity, User Delight & Customer Satisfaction, and Innovation.

Pinnacle 2025 reinforced Microsoft’s belief that India is not just participating in the AI revolution—it is leading it.

