Microsoft and IIIT-Bangalore Launch A4I – the AI Innovation and Inclusion Initiative to Drive Scalable AI for Societal Impact

Microsoft and the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) announced the launch of A4I – the AI Innovation and Inclusion Initiative, a collaborative effort aimed at advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create inclusive, impactful, and scalable solutions for underserved communities.

AI holds immense potential to drive meaningful change, especially in areas such as healthcare, education, and accessibility. However, for these technologies to truly benefit society, they must be designed with intentionality and inclusiveness and supported through sustainable partnerships. A4I is rooted in this belief.

Through this initiative, Microsoft and IIIT-B will work closely to build a framework for partnerships and sustained scaling and support. This framework will help scale innovations already developed and tested by Microsoft into widely accessible Digital Public Goods (DPGs). The goal is to foster an ecosystem that nurtures AI-driven innovations for long-term societal impact.

Prof Debabrata Das, Director, at IIIT-Bangalore

“The impact of AI on society will depend not only on its technological sophistication but also on our ability to scale its benefits equitably,” said Prof Debabrata Das, Director, at IIIT-Bangalore. “A4I will be a flagship initiative within our Centre for Accessibility in the Global South (CAGS), strengthening our commitment to developing and scaling digital solutions that address some of the pressing challenges faced by our communities.”

A4I will collaborate with domain-specific partners in education, healthcare, and accessibility to build solutions that are impactful and replicable at scale.

Mr. Venkat Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Microsoft Research India

“Technology must be accessible to everyone including the underserved. A4I is an example of our commitment to ensuring that AI innovations grow into scalable solutions that can transform lives at the grassroots,” said Mr. Venkat Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Microsoft Research India. “By teaming up with IIIT Bangalore and other partners engaged in societal impact projects, we seek to create a more inclusive future for all.”

Ms. Kate Behncken, CVP, Microsoft Philanthropies

Ms. Kate Behncken, CVP, Microsoft Philanthropies summed it up excellently, “the launch of the AI Innovation and Inclusion Initiative with IIIT Bangalore marks an exciting new chapter. What I’m most excited about is how this partnership brings together tested, scalable solutions, bold ambitions for impact, and the collective strength of government, communities, and researchers to help advance social impact in India and potential to be leveraged by the Global South.”

As the first step, A4I will take up following projects, each of which originated at Microsoft Research India, to deploy at scale:

· Shiksha Copilot and its extension, Shiksha SEEDS, in the education and accessibility domains, aimed at empowering educators.

· ASHA Saheli project in the health domain, which focuses on last-mile healthcare delivery.

These projects are driven on the field by the following domain partners: Sikshana Foundation, Vision Empower Trust, and Khushi Baby.

