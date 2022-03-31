Micron Technology Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

- Advertisement -

“Micron’s excellent second quarter results exceeded the high end of our guidance for both revenue and margin, reflecting our strong execution,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We’re leading the industry in technology across DRAM and NAND, and our product portfolio momentum is accelerating. With outstanding first half results, Micron is on track to deliver record revenue and robust profitability in fiscal 2022.”

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $2.60 billion for the second quarter of 2022, which resulted in adjusted free cash flow(2) of $1.03 billion. Micron repurchased approximately 4.8 million shares of its common stock for $408 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.95 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $4.87 billion.

On March 29, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable in cash on April 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2022.

