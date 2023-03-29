Wednesday, March 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Micron Technology, Inc. Report Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

By NCN News Network
0
17
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Micron Technology announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended March 2, 2023.

Fiscal Q2 2023 highlights:

  • Revenue of $3.69 billion versus $4.09 billion for the prior quarter and $7.79 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $2.31 billion, or $2.12 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $2.08 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share
  • Inventory write-downs of $1.43 billion, impact of $1.34 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $343 million versus $943 million for the prior quarter and $3.63 billion for the same period last year
Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra
Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

“Micron delivered fiscal second quarter revenue within our guidance range in a challenging market environment,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Customer inventories are getting better, and we expect gradual improvements to the industry’s supply-demand balance. We remain confident in long-term demand and are investing prudently to preserve our technology and product portfolio competitiveness.”

Investments in capital expenditures, net (2) were $2.16 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.81 billion. Micron ended the second quarter of 2023 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.12 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on April 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023.

Business Outlook: The table below presents Micron’s guidance for the third quarter of 2023. This guidance assumes a write down of approximately $500 million associated with inventory produced during the third quarter, impacting both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share by approximately $0.45.

FQ3-23GAAPOutlookNon-GAAP Outlook
   
Revenue$3.70 billion ± $200 million$3.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin(23.0%) ± 2.5%(21.0%) ± 2.5%
Operating expenses$1.07 billion ± $15 million$900 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share($1.79) ± $0.07($1.58) ± $0.07

More Related : Micron Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
EZVIZ Introduces C6 – the Next Gen Indoor Wi-Fi Camera
Next article
iAcuity launches ‘Fund Trail’ with Advanced Features to Combat Financial Fraud
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative