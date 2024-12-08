Sunday, December 8, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews at 9News In Brief

Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as National Distributor for their Micron and Crucial Brands

By NCN Online
0
127
Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as National Distributor for their Micron and Crucial Brands
Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as National Distributor for their Micron and Crucial Brands
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as the National Distributor for the Micron brand (for the enterprise segment) and Crucial brand (for the consumer segment). Micron Technology is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions.

Micron Technology delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through Micron and Crucial brands. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, the products of Micron Technology enable advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities – from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Micron

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 150
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Spending to Surpass the $100B USD Mark in the Next 5 Years – IDC
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative