Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as National Distributor for their Micron and Crucial Brands

Micron Technology Appoints Tech Data as the National Distributor for the Micron brand (for the enterprise segment) and Crucial brand (for the consumer segment). Micron Technology is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions.

Micron Technology delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through Micron and Crucial brands. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, the products of Micron Technology enable advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities – from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Micron

