Micron Ships World’s Most Advanced DRAM Technology With 1-Beta Node 

- Advertisement - -

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced that it is shipping qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners and has achieved mass production readiness with the world’s most advanced DRAM technology node. The company is debuting its next generation of process technology on its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, delivering top speed grades of 8.5 gigabits (Gb) per second. The node delivers significant gains across performance, bit density and power efficiency that will have sweeping market benefits. Beyond mobile, 1β delivers the low-latency, low-power, high-performance DRAM that is essential to support highly responsive applications, real-time services, personalization and contextualization of experiences, from intelligent vehicles to data centers.

The world’s most advanced DRAM process node, 1β represents an advancement of the company’s market leadership cemented with the volume shipment of 1α (1-alpha) in 2021. The node delivers around a 15% power efficiency improvement and more than a 35% bit density improvement1 with a 16Gb per die capacity.

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron

“The launch of our 1-betaDRAM signals yet another leap forward for memory innovation, brought to life by our proprietary multi-patterning lithography in combination with leading-edge process technology and advanced materials capabilities,” said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron. “In delivering the world’s most advanced DRAM technology with more bits per memory wafer than ever before, this node lays the foundation to usher in a new generation of data-rich, intelligent and energy-efficient technologies from the edge to the cloud.”

This milestone also follows quickly on the heels of Micron’s shipment of the world’s first 232-layer NAND in July, architected to drive unprecedented performance and areal density for storage. With these new firsts, Micron continues to set the pace for the market across memory and storage innovations — both made possible by the company’s deep roots in cutting-edge research and development (R&D) and manufacturing process technology.

With sampling of LPDDR5X, the mobile ecosystem will be the first to reap the benefits of 1β DRAM’s significant gains, which will unlock

next-generation mobile innovation and advanced smartphone experiences — all while consuming less power. With 1β’s speed and density,

high-bandwidth use cases will be responsive and smooth during downloads, launches and simultaneous use of data-hungry 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Additionally, 1β-based LPDDR5X will not only enhance smartphone camera launch, nightmode and portraitmode with speed and clarity, but it will enable shake-free, high-resolution 8K video recording and intuitive in-phonevideo editing.

The low power per bit consumption of 1β process technology delivers the most power-efficient memory technology on the marketfor smartphones yet. This allows smartphone manufacturers to design devices with more efficient battery life — crucial as consumers look to prolong their batteries while using energy-draining, data-intensive apps.

The power savings are also enabled by the implementation of new JEDEC enhanced dynamic voltage and frequency scaling extensions core (eDVFSC)techniques on this 1β-based LPDDR5X.The addition of eDVFSC at a doubled frequency tier of up to 3,200 megabitsper second2 provides improved power savings, controls to enable more efficient use of power based off unique end user patterns.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.