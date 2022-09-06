Micron Continues its Leadership in the Memory & Storage Segments in India

- Advertisement - -

Micron is an industry leader in the innovative memory and storage solutions space transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron and Crucial brands. Micron started its operations in India in 2019, and during the last 3 years Micron has established a widespread distribution & channel coverage reaching the length and breadth of the India/SAARC region. Micron has set up a robust post-sales support /RMA service network spanning across 40 cities.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director – Sales India & SAARC, Micron

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director – India/SAARC Sales, said, “Micron is a leader in DRAM & NAND products. We have established a strong engagement with our partners through various programs & promotions. Digital media has emerged as the platform of choice for the target audience of Crucial products, therefor we have invested a lot in digital & social marketing.

Recently, Micron’s global consumer brand, Crucial, had a partner meet titled Crucial Connect at hotel Eros in New Delhi to discuss their product portfolio and future roadmap. During Crucial Connect, the brand offered in-person webinars and on-demand training covering today’s market trends, product overviews, new product introductions, roadmap reviews, and training on solutions.

Memory and storage today represent approximately 30% of the semiconductor market. Secular growth drivers like 5G and AI will expand the usage of memory and storage across the data centers, intelligent edge, automotive and other devices.

With the industry’s fastest NAND, I/O speed of 2.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s), Micron’s 232-layer NAND meets the low-latency and high-throughput requirements of data-center workloads in the context of artificial intelligence, unstructured databases, real-time analytics, and cloud computing. Thin and light laptops must balance between high performance, long-lasting battery and sleek form factor options. Thanks to package size reductions of up to 28% over previous generations, Micron 232-layer NAND customers don’t have to compromise storage capacity for mobility and portability when using thin, light laptops. The smaller physical footprint, increased density and low power consumption of 232-layer NAND intersect with the emerging demand for faster, smaller, power-efficient storage at the edge. With high-capacity, power-efficient storage at the edge, we will see greater innovation and demand for storage across several new applications and services.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta added, “My message to our channel partners is that Micron is a one stop brand for their DRAM, SSD, Portable Storage and Gaming focused product requirements . Micron is committed to enabling our channel partners in driving the adoption of latest technologies and products in the memory and storage markets such as new generation DRAM products like DDR5 and Gen 4 SSDs & Storage solutions.

