Micron 9400 NVMe SSD is the Latest Performance Leader for Data Center

Micron 9400 NVMe SSD is a drive designed to manage the most demanding data center workloads with over 30 terabytes of available storage per SSD, superior performance over competitors’ drives, and significantly improved power efficiency with better IOPS/watt than the previous generation of SSD.

Micron Enterprise class 9400 series NVMeTM SSD gives you Industry-leading capacity, superior performance, and the power efficiency to tame the most demanding data center workloads. The Micron 9400 SSD sets a new performance standard for PCIe Gen4 storage and delivers exceptional performance that surpasses other major competitors up to 2.3 times mixed workload performance and improves power efficiency up to 77%.

The Micron 9400 SSD is built to manage critical workloads like caching, online transaction processing, high-frequency trading, artificial intelligence, and performance-focused databases requiring extreme performance. The Micron 9400 enables these workloads and more for flexible deployment in hyper-scale, cloud, data center, OEM, and system integrator designs.

The Micron 9400 SSD has an industry-leading 30.72TB capacity, doubling the maximum capacity of the prior generation performance NVMe SSD. This frees data center operators to potentially save space, energy, weight, and budget through rack consolidation while reducing the management burden of unneeded servers. The Micron 9400 is the highest capacity 2.5-inch high-performance NVMe SSD that is available now for your data center.

It Delivers superior performance versus the leading competitors. Micron 9400 SSD performance in mixed workload IOPS is up to 2.3x higher than the other major competitors.1 Micron’s mixed, random performance frees workloads to power through demand spikes in caching, online transaction processing, high-frequency trading, artificial intelligence, and performance-focused databases requiring extreme performance.

In addition to delivering an astonishing 1.6 million IOPS for 100% random reads, the Micron 9400 really shines with mixed IO. Mixed IO refers to the random read/write mix of a workload, which can be simulated by the Flexible IO (FIO) synthetic benchmark commonly used to characterize SSD performance. For a 90% read and 10% write (90/10) workload, the Micron 9400 surpasses 1 million IOPs. That’s up to 71% better than competitive data center SSDs. For a 70/30 workload, the Micron 9400 achieves over 800,000 IOPs, which is up to 127% better than the competition. For an 80/20 workload, the Micron 9400 achieves over 1 million IOPS, which is up to 88% better than the competition.

The SSD IS Best for Artificial intelligence/machine learning, high-performance computing, content delivery networks, and massive high-speed OLTP.

Key Features include Industry-leading performance up to 30 TB capacity for the highest level of consolidation, Power loss protection, Enterprise data over SMBus, NVMe power states, Firmware activated without a reset, secure boot, Secure Firmware Download, 128 NVMe namespaces, NVMe v1.4, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe U.3 SSD, NVMe-Management Interface (MI) over SMBus, Hardware root of trust, securely signed firmware, TRIM support with garbage collection, Self-monitoring and reporting technology (SMART) & 5-year limited warranty.

