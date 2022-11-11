Micron 7450 SSD Enables Flexible Cloud & Fast Responsiveness – Infrastructure for Tomorrow

- Advertisement - -

Micron is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands.

Micron7450SSD

Micron started its sales operations in India in the last quarter of 2019 which has been a memorable journey. In the first year of Micron’s operations, their first priority was to set up processes, distribution, systems, channel engagements etc. One of their key endeavours has been to bring almost all the good Micron parts in the technologies, to the customers in the market. Micron conducts innovative promotion programmes and training for all the channel partners. Right from the beginning, Micron has been focused on establishing a very good network & hence has tied up with third-party agencies across 40 cities.

The Micron 7450 SSD enables flexible cloud and data center designs to support a wide variety of workloads. The Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe enables a wide variety of workloads for flexible deployment in hyperscale, cloud, data center, OEM and system integrator designs. Improves Storage Performance Across Data Center Workloads- The Micron 7450 SSD utilizes Micron’s innovative 176-layer NAND, which combines the highest layer count with Micron CMOS-under-array technology and PCIe Gen4 to provide industry-leading performance,3 enabling faster booting and improved application responsiveness.

Enables Rapid, Reliable and Responsive Data Center Workloads – Micron 7450 SSD consistently delivers 2ms and lower latency for 99.9999% QoS4 improving performance in databases such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra and Aerospike.

Supports a Wide Variety of Data Centers One – Reducing Qualification Time, Cost and Complexity- Capacities range from 400GB to 15.36TB5— including an industry-leading 8TB E1. capacity and a new 15.36TB capacity. It has the industry’s broadest variety of form factors to meet evolving power and thermal needs — U.3, M.2, E1.S — including the only PCIe Gen4 U.3 SSD with both 15mm and 7mm thicknesses available

2ms and below QoS latency enables impressive responsiveness in data center workloads -The 7450 SSD delivers 2ms and below 99.9999% read latency.7 This low and consistent latency can improve performance in latency-sensitive data center applications, including databases like Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra and Aerospike, among others.

Multi-faceted protection for a wide variety of threats – The Micron 7450 SSD offers a robust complement of proven security features built over generations of Micron data center SSDs. It offers critical security features that help address emerging threats as data and data-driven applications are virtualized, moved to the cloud or containerized.

Micron 7450 SSD built on Micron’s state-of-the-art, 176-layer NAND consistently delivers 2ms and lower latency for 99.9999% QoS1 and offers next-generation security features such as Micron’s unique Secure Execution Environment. It is designed for high-capacity SSD needs and includes a PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm with power-loss protection model.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.