Micron 7450 SSD enables flexible cloud & fast responsiveness– Infrastructure for tomorrow

The Micron 7450 SSD enables flexible cloud and data center designs to support a wide variety of workloads. The Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe enables a wide variety of workloads for flexible deployment in hyperscale, cloud, data center, OEM and system integrator designs.

Improves Storage Performance Across Data Center Workloads- The Micron 7450 SSD utilizes Micron’s innovative 176-layer NAND, which combines the highest layer count with Micron CMOS-under-array technology and PCIe Gen4 to provide industry-leading performance,3 enabling faster booting and improved application responsiveness.

Enables Rapid, Reliable and Responsive Data Center Workloads– Micron 7450 SSD consistently delivers 2ms and lower latency for 99.9999% QoS4 improving performance in databases such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra and Aerospike.

Supports a Wide Variety of Data Centers One – Reducing Qualification Time, Cost and Complexity- Capacities range from 400GB to 15.36TB5— including an industry-leading 8TB E1. capacity and a new 15.36TB capacity. It has the industry’s broadest variety of form factors to meet evolving power and thermal needs — U.3, M.2, E1.S — including the only PCIe Gen4 U.3 SSD with both 15mm and 7mm thicknesses available

2ms and below QoS latency enables impressive responsiveness in data center workloads -The 7450 SSD delivers 2ms and below 99.9999% read latency.7 This low and consistent latency can improve performance in latency-sensitive data center applications, including databases like Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra and Aerospike, among others.

Multi-faceted protection for a wide variety of threats – The Micron 7450 SSD offers a robust complement of proven security features built over generations of Micron data center SSDs. It offers critical security features that help address emerging threats as data and data-driven applications are virtualized, moved to the cloud or containerized.

Our Verdict

We feel Micron 7450 SSD is definitely built on Micron’s state-of-the-art, 176-layer NAND. The Micron 7450 SSD consistently delivers 2ms and lower latency for 99.9999% QoS1 and offers next-generation security features such as Micron’s unique Secure Execution Environment. It is designed for high-capacity SSD needs and includes a PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm with power-loss protection model and is a must buy .

