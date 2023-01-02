Micron 5400 SSD is the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Center SATA SSD

- Advertisement - -

The Micron 5400 SSD’s proven architecture assures customers of Micron’s commitment to meeting their diverse storage needs. The Micron 5400 SSD combines Micron’s proven data center SATA architecture with its advanced 176-layer NAND technology to give customers the best of both worlds.



Get more from your SATA platforms with SSDs that have 50% better reliability (mean time to failure, MTTF rating) and up to 50% greater endurance than the other leading SATA SSD. With the industry’s broadest portfolio of data center SATA SSDs, the Micron 5400 gives you extensive options to get more out of every SATA socket in your servers. The Micron 5400 SSD is available in capacities ranging from 240GB to 7.68TB.

Get more out of your SATA platforms: The Micron 5400 SSD is the world’s first 176-layer data center SATA SSD. It offers the industry’s broadest portfolio with more than enough performance to saturate typical network bandwidth and best-in-class mixed-use write performance (sequential and random writes).

Fast and easy to qualify: Qualify Micron’s 11th generation data center SATA SSD with confidence, now with 176-layer NAND. It’s a proven and stable architecture trusted for generations by all major server OEMs and can be purchased in new servers and is available for upgrade to deployed moderate capacity SATA HDDs.

Longer life & fewer field failures​: The Micron 5400 SSD offers industry-leading reliability (MTTF) rating that is 50% higher than the other leading data center SATA SSD. It also delivers 50% higher endurance rating on M.2 PRO vs competing M.2, read-intensive data center SATA SSDs and 67% higher endurance rating on MAX vs competing mixed-use, data center SATA SSDs — all backed by Micron’s standard 5-year data center SSD warranty.

