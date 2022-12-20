Micro Focus’ Value Stream Management Platform Recognized as a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

- Advertisement - -

Micro Focus announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Value Stream Management, Q4 2022. For Micro Focus, this recognition promotes the ValueEdge Value Stream Management (VSM) Platform’s ongoing transformation of enterprises’ existing toolchains while providing extended functionality and capabilities including predictive artificial intelligence, smart automation and continuous quality.

The Forrester report states that Micro Focus ValueEdge earned high scores for correlating business, performance and value metrics. ValueEdge also received on par scores in nearly every other criterion including, third-party connectivity, data modeling, metrics, key performance indicators, governance and compliance. Micro Focus received the top score possible in the planned enhancements criterion that include estimated completion dates and end-to-end flow metrics. The report goes on to state “[ValueEdge] is a good choice for enterprise software teams with complicated portfolios and diverse software delivery chains.”

David Hurwitz, VP Marketing, Application Delivery Management

“We are pleased that Forrester named ValueEdge a Strong Performer in their Value Stream Management evaluation,” said David Hurwitz, VP Marketing, Application Delivery Management. “We are also pleased that Forrester favorably recognized ‘VSM the Easy Way,’ our ValueEdge-powered approach to quick-win/low-risk adoption of VSM. Lastly, it is gratifying that Forrester recognized ValueEdge as ‘a very solid offering for enterprises with few weaknesses,’ on top of which they also noted its top scores for planned enhancements.”

ValueEdge is a flexible, cloud-based solution that integrates with organizations’ existing toolchains to improve productivity and remove friction with smart automation. This innovative, end-to-end solution provides software development organizations with the visibility to make effective decisions and improvements that balance value, quality, and risk from strategy to delivery.

