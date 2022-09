Micro Focus Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in Data Masking for CyberRes Voltage

- Advertisement - -

CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, announced its Voltage data privacy and protection solution has been recognized as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ for Data Masking in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ report. CyberRes Voltage received high end-user ratings, along with user interest and adoption on Gartner Peer Insights during the past 18 months.

“With privacy regulations constantly evolving, data privacy concerns are growing amongst organizations, and CyberRes Voltage is continuously innovating so that our customers can use data protection solutions to deliver privacy compliance with data usability,” said Reiner Kappenberger, Director Product Management, Voltage Data Privacy and Protection. “We believe the success of our efforts is reflected by Gartner Customers’ Choice distinction, and this is a prestigious honor as it is from our most important critics – Voltage customers.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. The information includes reviewer demographics for reviews received in the 18-month review period; overall rating and rating distribution; and other ratings covering specific aspects of the experience with the vendor. As part of the Customers’ Choice distinction, Voltage currently averages a rating of 4.4 out of 5 and lists that 96 percent of reviewers would recommend Voltage to others.

The CyberRes Voltage portfolio helps secure organizations with continuous data discovery, insight, and protection to reduce risk and enable privacy by design. Voltage’s leading format-preserving enterprise data protection techniques include encryption, tokenization, hashing, and masking to address privacy compliance, payments standards and regulations, and data security.

