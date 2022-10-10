Micro Focus HCMX Earns ‘Global Winner’ Honors in Two Hybrid Cloud Management Analyst Reports

- Advertisement - -

Micro Focus announced that Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) is the Global Winner in multiple Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix reports: Hybrid Cloud Service Management Tools, 2022 and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Management Tools, 2022. In addition, HCMX was ranked as a Market Leader, earning second place among all the participating vendors, in the Hybrid Cloud Discovery and Mapping Solutions Tool, 2022.

HCMX is a solution that unifies hybrid-cloud and on-premises fulfillment operations by providing self-service resource provisioning with built-in transparent cost control and governance. According to RIA, HCMX’s flexibility and reliability resulted in the top marks. This is the second straight year that HCMX received the top mark in the Hybrid Cloud Service Management Tools report.

“The broad portfolio, excellent integrations among its own solutions and that of domain specific solutions and data items make Micro Focus an excellent partner for all global enterprise digital business transformations,” said Dr. Thomas Mendel, Managing Partner at Research In Action.

Travis Greene, Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing at Micro Focus.

“With growing cloud adoption, organizations are facing increasing cloud fulfillment and governance challenges,” said Travis Greene, Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing at Micro Focus. “We are proud of our role in enabling simpler, safer and more cost-effective multi-cloud provisioning and cloud spend optimization with HCMX. Having earned the highest customer satisfaction, the price versus value, and recommendation index out of all vendors, we are honored to have Micro Focus HCMX not only be named as the global winner but also favorably recognized by the organizations surveyed in the RIA Vendor Selection Matrix reports.”

HCMX is built on the Micro Focus OPTIC platform (Operations Platform for Transformation, Intelligence and Cloud), giving it extended AI, automation, discovery, and integration capabilities. Micro Focus HCMX includes the following capabilities:

Design, deployment, and provisioning of cloud-based services for catalog-based consumption to enable consistent, controlled, secure use of resources for public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Lifecycle management orchestration speeds deployment of apps and services across hybrid IT and orchestrates day two lifecycle operations with powerful automation and a substantial library of out-of-the-box workflows and integrations.

Blueprint designs that work anywhere allows IT to build and deliver custom environments – from a simple VM to complex multi-tier application stacks – in a drag and drop interface.

Cloud-cost optimization brings complete transparency to cloud utilization and spending via detailed multi-cloud spend reports, auto-generated recommendations for discounted pricing, and budget management with alerts and tracking.Self-service with governance guardrails offers a centralized self-service portal that includes a virtual agent to provide 24×7 assistance to users and off-load IT admins, who retain control by being able to apply compliance guardrails.

