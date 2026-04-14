Michael Phipps promoted to president and chief executive officer of Christie

- Advertisement -





Christie® parent company, Ushio Inc., announced the promotion of Michael Phipps to president and chief executive officer of Christie Digital Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Effective April 1, Phipps becomes president and CEO, succeeding Takabumi Asahi, who held the position for two years and continues as chief executive officer of Ushio Group, Inc. Phipps joined Christie in 2008, becoming chief financial officer in 2019 and president and COO in 2024.

“Over the past two years, Mike successfully implemented operational initiatives and drove improvements in our product offerings and processes to better serve our customers and markets. His leadership was instrumental in the company’s transformation, and his passion for our cinema and ProAV industries will lead the organization well into the future,” says Mr. Takabumi Asahi, CEO, Ushio Group, Inc.

“The industry is constantly changing, but what stays at the heart of what we do is our customers. We listen to their business challenges and work collaboratively to support their vision, so they can rely on our technology to create unforgettable experiences. I want to thank Mr. Asahi for his guidance over the past two years and look forward to continuing to work with our customers and employees in my new capacity,” says Mr. Michael Phipps.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 140