Michael Bernhardt to Head Global Distribution Sales at HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Michael Bernhardt has been appointed to lead the Worldwide (WW) Distribution Sales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), assuming the role on April 1. He succeeds Simon Ewington, who took over the overall management of HPE’s global partner business in November 2023 and has since led Distribution Sales on an interim basis.

As Vice President, Bernhardt reports to Ewington and is responsible for the strategy and business with HPE’s distributors worldwide. In his new role Bernhardt will work with HPE’s sales, marketing, services and enablement teams to help distributors achieve sustainable business success and ensure optimal alignment of strategies and operational processes.

Mr. Michael Bernhardt, vice president of WW Distribution, HPE.

“Working with distribution has been the common thread of my career at HP and HPE so far – that’s why this new role is the dream job for me,” said Mr. Michael Bernhardt, vice president of WW Distribution, HPE. “In its dual role as wholesaler and channel developer, distribution plays a key role for our partner business and therefore for HPE as a whole. Accordingly, I want to achieve two goals at the same time: strengthen our transactional IT infrastructure business and support the channel in its transformation towards services and solutions, for example based on our hybrid cloud platform HPE GreenLake.”

Mr. Simon Ewington, vice president of WW Channel and Partner Ecosystem, HPE.

“I have worked with Michael for many years, and I am pleased to have him move into the important leadership role of vice president of Worldwide Distribution,” said Mr. Simon Ewington, vice president of WW Channel and Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “His strategic, organizational, and cultural acumen will be instrumental in continuing to navigate the transformation needed to accelerate HPE’s Distribution business worldwide successfully. I am confident his experience and expertise will be a driving force for continued success within this critical segment of our business.”

Michael Bernhardt started his career at HP in 1996. After a one-year interlude at Agilent Technologies, he returned to HP in 2000 as an Account Manager for distribution partners in Germany. In 2011, he took over responsibility for distribution sales in EMEA. Most recently, he was the global account manager for the distributor TD Synnex at HPE. Bernhardt has a degree in economics from the University of Tübingen and lives in Germany.

