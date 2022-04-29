Mercusys Awards its Chanel Partners Gifts Scheme!!

- Advertisement -

Mercusys India organized a channel incentive scheme for its channel partners across India to boost channel partner sales, and as a token of appreciation for their sales achievement and their commitment towards supporting Mercusys India.

“Mercusys team has always been supportive to channel partners and encouraging us with multiple rewards on the volume business. As long term partners with TP-Link and now also with Mercusys, we are overjoyed to receive such incentives on the hardwork we put towards the brand development,” said, Mr. Deepak Alung, Director, Frontier Trading Company.

The channel scheme had been designed taking all channel partners into consideration where the partner could choose from multiple scheme levels and gain the designated gift upon achievement. We received a huge response from our channel partners qualifying across multiple scheme levels. Our regional sales team along with the sales team of our National Distributors have worked closely to ensure the channel partners attain the desired levels.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, VP Sales – Mercusys

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, VP Sales – Mercusys said, “Mercusys targets to be one of the top brands in wireless networking soon alongside our main company TP-Link. We will be coming up with such exciting rewards in the near future as well. Being with us the partner can be assured to be always positive be it the business growth, overall margin or the rewards…bigger and better to follow in future.”

