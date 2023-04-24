Mercury Forays into Gaming Monitors Space with Service Support from Kaizen Infoserve

- Advertisement - -

Mercury offers a complete range of high quality Display Monitors backed with strong warranty support across country through their service partner – Kaizen Infoserve.

Mercury Perfect View series offers the complete range of Slim LED Monitors with varying after-sales support up to 3-year Warranty. Mercury is one of the preferred brands for the 18.5-in LED Monitors for Education, SOHO and SME segment. Mercury Perfect view 1950THW supports a max resolution of 1600 x 900, an excellent Dynamic Contrast ratio and HDMI.

Mercury’s product styling and top-notch build quality promises a premium experience. The top of the line, Mercury Perfect View MS2050THW is the 20-inch Slim LED model with a Dynamic Contrast Ratio and a 5ms Response Time. The Monitor package comes with a HDMI Cable for the users to enjoy the best resolution and viewing experience. Mercury MS2050THW is backed with a 3-year warranty support across country through Kaizen Infoserve. The 20-in slim LED model is the perfect answer for professional and students who spend long hours on screen.

Mercury announced that in addition to their current 22-in, 20-in and 18.5-in LED Monitors, they shall be launching their Gaming Monitors by end of Q2, 2023. Mercury’s upcoming Gaming Monitor will be a Slim 32-inch QHD Display with a 1800R Curved Screen. It promises an extraordinary experience with a 2560 x 1440 Resolution & an incredible contrast and peak brightness. The Mercury 32-in QHD Gaming Monitor with 16:9 aspect ratio supports enhanced refresh rates of up to 144Hz. The product is expected to hit India market by end of Q2, 2023 and shall be available through their National Distributor.

Mercury is one of the preferred brands in Desktop and Mobile Computing peripherals for over 45years. The current range of products available in India are Computer Motherboards, Graphic Cards , Computer Casings & Power Supplies, Keyboard & Mouse, Multimedia USB & Bluetooth speakers and headsets, UPS & Power products and more.

The brand ‘Mercury’ marketed from the brand’s home country, Singapore, by Plutus Electronics (Singapore) and is distributed through a wide network of National & Regional distributors and 4000+ dealer partners in India.

Mr. Murali Krishnan, Director, Kaizen Infoserve

Mr. Murali Krishnan, Director, Kaizen Infoserve, comments on the occasion, “We are excited about our partnership with Mercury. We will offer our top class services to the customers of Mercury and help the brand to keep up its image. We have several leading brands are part of our clientele and we will continue to give the best of our services to all those who are associated with us.”

