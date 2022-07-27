Mercaux and Fluent Commerce Announce Partnership to Deliver Frictionless Omnichannel Fulfilment

- Advertisement - -

Mercaux, The Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket & Checkout Platform, announced a partnership with Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a distributed Order Management Solution. The partnership is set to open up big opportunities for retailers looking to leverage their stock, both online and in-store, to provide customers with easy access to the endless aisle, company-wide inventory and flexible fulfilment options for a frictionless omnichannel shopping experience.

Fluent Order Management architecture provides retailers with the tools to connect their technology systems, sync inventory in near real-time, and update fulfilment logic. As a result of the seamless integration with Fluent Order Management, Mercaux is able to surface near real-time omnichannel inventory and offer flexible fulfilment options to store associates and customers in-store using their assisted selling and self-service digital experience solutions.

As fellow members of the MACH Alliance, both companies seek to provide solutions that champion flexibility, speed and agility. Mercaux and Fluent Commerce composable architectures ensure that it is quick and easy for retailers to switch on these enhanced functionalities within Mercaux’s In-Store Solutions. The partnership is set to bring much-needed fluidity to customer’s multi-touch omnichannel journeys through the creation and transaction of mixed baskets.

Mr. Chad Hooker, VP Global Channel & Alliances

Speaking of the partnership, Mr. Chad Hooker, VP Global Channel & Alliances, commented, “As companies that are underpinned by MACH principles, we share the same philosophy and want to deliver solutions in the same manner. We look forward to being able to extend our offering further into the in-store space by placing our incredible insights and logic into the hands of Sales Associates and Customers through Mercaux’s Next Generation In-Store Platform.”

Ms. Olga Kotsur, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercaux

Ms. Olga Kotsur, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercaux, shared her thoughts: “We recognise Fluent Commerce as a fellow leader in the composable retail technology space, and through this partnership we will be transforming fulfilment into a positive customer experience by incorporating their best-of-breed OMS features with our own assisted selling, clienteling and checkout capabilities.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.