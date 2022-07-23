Mehul Kagalwala, Appointed as the Director for India & South Asia, Aims to Take TEXUB to the Next Level

- Advertisement - -

TEXUB, the global B2B Marketplace for IT & Mobility, launched the platform at a gala event in Dubai on 25th May 2022. With a vision of connecting the buyers and sellers globally, TEXUB is setting up offices in multiple countries. After establishing in UAE, USA, Netherland and Singapore, TEXUB is opening the operations in India. Recently, the seasoned IT Channel expert, Mr. Mehul Kagalwala, has been appointed as the Director for India & South Asia region at TEXUB.

TEXUB is actively looking to expand its operations globally and to be the first player on the B2B Marketplace space for IT & Mobility. With the appointment of Mr. Mehul Kagalwala, TEXUB expects to take off its business expansion in India & South Asia. Mr. Mehul Kagalwala will be based out of Mumbai, India and his key responsibilities include expanding the footprint of TEXUB, boost the digital business and enhance the value for India’s IT Channel partners in global expansion. In an interaction with NCN, shares about his mission, strategy and future plans for TEXUB and how he wants to take the company to the next level.

Q. Please share with us about your new role and responsibilities.

In the new role, I will be responsible for setting the footprint of TEXUB in India & South Asia. Digital transformation accelerated post the global health crisis of 2020.The future trend of businesses adapting connected hybrid experience will fuel digital transformation. I will play a key role in helping India’s IT Channel partners to drive thru the wave of digital transformation. TEXUB is the world’s first global B2B platform for IT & Mobility and will help India’s IT Channel partner getinternational exposure.

Q. Please share with us what you feel about your new appointment at TEXUB.

In short it will be exciting, inspiring and gratifying. The concept is new and a future reality. Digital transformation is unstoppable and mydetermined belief that change is possible and rewarding to all is what made me sign up for the new role. I see it as a future not just for me but for the entire IT Channel community for growth and success.

Q. What goals have you set for yourself and the company?

Our purpose & aim is to give a new buying &selling experience to channel on global platform. I want to bring about the transformation at a faster pace through our platform. It will be our endeavor to create this digital ecosystemfor growth to all.

Q. How do see yourself and TEXUB in the next 2 years.

We are moving ahead with our Prime Minister’s dream of Make in India…we see India is one of the TOP IT & Mobility export country in coming years. TEXUB will be catalyst in boosting exports. TEXUB will be providing platform to meet buyers & sellers globally. In the next 2 years, it is not the story of TEXUB in India but the story of India’s IT Partners to the world that TEXUB will help build.

