MEET YOUR EISA — REDRAGON Launches Latest Anime-Themed 3-Mode RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ‘K673 Pro’

What’s gaming without a touch of themed accessories? Every gamer knows that the right peripherals are equally as important as the hardware they employ, and REDRAGON is keen to elevate that very experience with its latest accessory release. Considering the required ambiance of a gaming atmosphere, REDRAGON, a leading name in the gaming peripheral industry, unveils its latest mechanical RGB gaming keyboard — the K673 Pro SE. This compact 81-key keyboard is designed to captivate both casual and hard-core gamers. It isn’t just about performance — it’s about immersing gamers into their world with style and precision. Vibrant RGB lighting, sleek aesthetics, and top-tier functionality set this keyboard apart from conventional gaming keyboards in the market.

Anime girl Eisa is an adorable and reliable waifu character, and this is where the REDRAGON anime-themed accessory line up era evolves. Designed to bring a fresh and engaging aesthetic to your gaming setup, the K673 Pro SE is more than just a visual addition. It has a dual UV precise spray paint with vivid printing and a wear resistant coating. Eisa embodies the spirit of the K673 Pro, fusing personality, performance, and comfort into a single, beautifully crafted gaming keyboard. The keyboard sports 5-sided Dye-Sub PBT keycaps, precisely ornamented with intricate patterns and theme essentials that enhance its durability and ensure a long-lasting, vibrant appearance.

While demonstrating awesome aesthetics is just the first part, this keyboard is primarily built to perform. It features a precision-locked gasket structure to minimize noise while enhancing flexibility and ensuring the most comfortable typing experience ever. Additionally, the K673 Pro SE is packed with cutting-edge innovations such as advanced tri-mode connectivity that allows you to connect via USB-C wired, Bluetooth 3.0/5.0, or 2.4GHz wireless and also switch between devices effortlessly.

Refining the experience even further, the keyboard integrates five layers of noise reduction which consists of 3.5mm PO foam, IXPE switch foam, a PET sound pad, bottom socket foam, and a silicone dampener. All these materials work together to create ultra-clean acoustics with each keystroke. The materials come together to eliminate up to 95% hollow sounds and up to add up to 25% additional noise dampening. Enjoy your gaming without those unwanted clicking sounds.

The K673 Pro is 75% more compact than a conventional keyboard with an 81-key layout and all the essential function keys smartly integrated. You get an optimized desk space without having to compromise on accessibility. Thanks to its thick-lubed custom linear switches, you get a fast, creamy, and elastic typing feedback — perfect for gamers and workaholics who demand precision and comfort. Customization is a breeze for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts with the hot-swappable key design which supports universal 3-pin and 5-pin switches. There’s also a multi-functional Easy-Access knob that further adds convenience while gaming so you can instantly adjust backlight brightness, media playback, and volume with a simple press.

No more worrying about the K673 Pro giving up on you because your battery ran out too soon. The keyboard features a large 4000mAh battery that can stay on continuously for up to 7 days with the backlights turned on, or up to a whopping 45 days without it. And when you want to check on the battery status, a simple [FN]+[Alt] keypress lights up the number buttons to give you the exact status. The K673 Pro SE sports up to 18 RGB backlight modes, with 5 levels of brightness and speed levels. With style, innovation, and an immersive experience, the K673 Pro SE is not just another keyboard — it’s an essential tool for every dedicated gamer and keyboard enthusiast. The REDRAGON K673 Pro SE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available for just INR 7,990 on Redragon.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

