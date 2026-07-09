Meet the Hardware Guardian – GIGABYTE’s New GAMING PSUs Secure Top-Tier GPUs with Exclusive T-Guard

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GIGABYTE Technology, a leader in innovative cooling solutions, officially announced the launch of the all-new GAMING Series power supply units (PSUs). Positioning these units as the ultimate “Hardware Guardian” for high-performance systems, GIGABYTE leads the industry by introducing the exclusive “T-Guard” active thermal monitoring technology to address the safety requirements of next-generation 12V-2×6 connectors. The series has earned the prestigious Cybenetics ETA Platinum and LAMBDA A+ certifications, providing gamers and creators with a power solution that balances safety, high efficiency, and ultimate silence.

Exclusive T-Guard Technology: A Triple Line of Defense

As graphics card performance and power consumption continue to rise, the stability of power connectors is critical to system safety. The T-Guard technology in the GIGABYTE GAMING Series utilizes precision thermistors within the 12V-2×6 connector to evolve from passive protection to active monitoring.

Built-in sensors monitor connector temperatures in real time, triggering immediate alerts if signs of overheating caused by loose cables or abnormal loads are detected. Upon detecting dangerous temperatures, T-Guard intelligently reduces power specifically to the GPU to prevent connector burnout, while allowing other system components to remain operational, preventing sudden power loss that could damage hard drives.

Users can also utilize the processor’s integrated graphics (if available) to view the display and save their work before shutting down the system for inspection. Together, these capabilities provide a triple line of defense through real-time detection, intelligent protection, and data recovery.

Cybenetics Dual Certification: Guaranteed Efficiency and Silence

The GIGABYTE GAMING Series has earned high acclaim from the internationally recognized authority Cybenetics, receiving both the Cybenetics ETA Platinum and Cybenetics LAMBDA A+ certifications for its performance.

Awarded the Cybenetics ETA Platinum certification while maintaining 80 PLUS Gold status, the series delivers high energy conversion efficiency and reduced waste heat. It has also been certified with Cybenetics LAMBDA A+, maintaining an average noise level below 20 dB(A). Complementing this quiet performance, the 135mm FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) fan and HybridCool technology allow the fan to stop automatically under low loads, delivering a near-silent experience.

Dual-Color Cable Design and 10-Year Warranty

In addition to smart monitoring, GIGABYTE has introduced a physical error-proofing solution with its 12V-2×6 dual-color cable design. Clear color markings at the connector allow users to intuitively verify whether the cable is securely plugged in.

The new GIGABYTE GAMING Series is fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and is available in 750W, 850W, and 1000W capacities. Offered in both Black and Ice editions, the series features 100% Japanese capacitors and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

The Cybenetics LAMBDA A++ and Cybenetics Platinum Efficiency certifications are also available across GIGABYTE’s released PSU lineup, including the AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 ICE (Rev. 2.0), AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 (Rev. 2.0), AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 ICE (Rev. 2.0), AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 (Rev. 2.0), AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 ICE (Rev. 1.1), AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 (Rev. 1.1), AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 ICE (Rev. 1.1), AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 (Rev. 1.1).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

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