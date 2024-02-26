MediaTek Unveils T300 5G RedCap Platform for IoT and Extremely Low Power Devices

- Advertisement - -

At MWC 2024, MediaTek announced the latest addition to its 5G RedCap portfolio, the MediaTek T300 platform for IoT applications. The T300 is a 5G RedCap RF-system-on-chip (SoC) built with MediaTek’s M60 modem, which supports the 3GPP Release-17 standard to offer significant generational advantages over existing 4G IoT solutions.

The T300 has a simplified, reliable antenna design with integrated RF to extend battery life in 5G devices, while reducing development time and costs. The M60 modem reduces power consumption by up to 60% compared to LTE Cat-4 alternatives, and up to 70% compared to existing 5G eMMB solutions. This enables device manufacturers to increase energy sustainability in large device deployments across the IIoT, mobile market, security, logistics, and IoT edge devices.

Mr. JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek.

“MediaTek’s leadership in the 5G industry and power savings expertise will help brands capitalize on the massive market opportunity with 5G RedCap,” said Mr. JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. “T300 combines the speed, reliability, and latency benefits of 5G with the unique cost and power requirements of IoT devices.”

With downlink/uplink peak rates reaching up to 227/122 Mbps, the T300 brings the benefits of 5G to NR power constrained devices. The platform’s 3GPP Release-17 standard 5G modem supports a variety of energy efficiency enhancements including paging early indication, UE subgrouping, transmission range switch (TRS) while idle, PDCCH monitoring adaptation, and radio link monitoring (RLM) while active. Additionally, the platform integrates an 800 MHz CPU to ensures the SoC is highly responsive when activated.

Additional T300 features include:

MediaTek’s UltraSave 4.0 technology to significantly reduce power consumption.

5G NSA and 5G SA support to facilitate the transition to SA networks, along with support for LTE & NR-FR1 (20MHz).

Improved reliability with support for up to 256 QAM DL/UL, plus 1T2R MIMO / 1CC support for lower latency connections.

Dual SIM single active (DSSA) and network slicing, which is essential to support a variety of IoT applications.

MediaTek is collaborating with leading infrastructure and operator partners worldwide to successfully connect to 5G SA networks and conduct VoNR calls and data transmissions using the MediaTek T300.

MediaTek is exhibiting at MWC in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 26-29, 2024. Attendees can learn more about MediaTek’s 5G portfolio by visiting the company’s booth in Hall 3, Stand 3D10.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MediaTek

