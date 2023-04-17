MediaTek Launches Cutting-Edge Dimensity Auto Platform that Takes Smart Vehicle Connetivity to New Levels

- Advertisement - -

MediaTek introduced Dimensity Auto, its next generation automotive platform designed to provide automakers with a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies needed for the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles. As part of this platform, MediaTek Dimensity Auto offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Drive, and Dimensity Auto Components.

Building off of MediaTek’s world-leading premier mobile chipset brand, Dimensity Auto represents the company’s industry-leading expertise in performance, power efficiency and SoC integration. The automotive platform benefits from MediaTek’s extensive cross-platform, industry-leading technologies to provide automotive solutions featuring high-performance computing, impressive AI, extensive feature integration, innate energy efficiency, all while meeting automotive-grade reliability standards.

“With the Dimensity Auto platform solutions, we are extending MediaTek’s technological advantages in the automotive segment to the next level,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of CCM Business Group. “Our goal is to leverage decades of expertise across several categories in technology to deliver the smart life on wheels, as we work together with the world’s top automotive brands to create a more intuitive, immersive, safe, and comfortable driving experience.”

Dimensity Auto Cockpit: The cockpit and infotainment systems are vital to the human machine interface experience in each vehicle. Because of this, Dimensity Auto Cockpit is designed to be the world’s fastest smart cockpit, bringing MediaTek’s flagship-grade experience in Smart Home and Entertainment to vehicles, and is built using leading chip manufacturing processes to maximize feature integration, performance, and power efficiency. Dimensity Auto Cockpit features include:

A complete portfolio of solutions with hardware and software scalability

MediaTek’s high-performance AI multi-processors, equipped with both deep learning accelerator (MDLA) and vision processing unit (MVPU)

High-performance 3nm advanced process, efficient power consumption and scalable AI processor

MediaTek MiraVision smart display technology, supporting multiple displays and up to 8K 120Hz screens in HDR

Support for multiple HDR cameras and dedicated DSP for microphone audio processing

Full suite of entertainment streaming and decoding, taking advantage of MediaTek’s extensive

expertise in computing and multimedia

Fast boot time

Dimensity Auto Connect: With the rapid development of the Internet of Vehicles, MediaTek’s unique wireless communication technology portfolio that includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, navigation, and NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications gives it an industry advantage in the future of always-connected vehicles.

Using a combination of high-speed telematics and top-performance Wi-Fi networking, Dimensity Auto Connect will help drivers stay consistently connected with the world around them. Dimensity Auto Connect consists of the following connectivity features:

Cutting-edge automotive communication technologies based on 3GPP open standards, including MediaTek 5G NTN technology, 5G RedCap for better performance than 4G, and more

5G Sub-6GHz with Carrier Aggregation technology for extended range and multi-gigabit data speeds

Wi-Fi 7, equipped with MediaTek’s unique hardware offload technology to save CPU computing resources

Supports high interoperability and coexistence of multiple wireless network standards, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G

Comprehensive GNSS coverage for more accurate positioning

Dimensity Auto Drive and Dimensity Auto Components: Utilizing the high-performance capabilities of MediaTek’s AI Processing Units (APU), Dimensity Auto Drive enables ADAS solutions and provides a scalable and comprehensive open platform to provide partners with intelligent assist and autonomous driving solutions. Additionally, component diversity is essential for the automotive market. With continuous investment in the automotive market, MediaTek is introducing Dimensity Auto Components, which provides reliable automotive-grade chipsets and stand-alone components for new generations of connected, intelligent vehicles. This is accomplished through MediaTek’s leading-edge technology ideal for the automotive industry, including:

Striving for better power management solutions while driving

Support for advanced integrated display technology paves the way for flexible OLED screens and large-screen, multi-display options for new EV units

Determining the positioning and navigation of your vehicle, even in underground parking structures, tunnels and other satellite dead zones

