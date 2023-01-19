MediaTek Initiates Retailer Education Program in India

- Advertisement - -

MediaTek the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year has announced the roll-out of its annual month-long retailer and consumer education program for 2023. The campaign aims to drive awareness and educate retailers on premium & flagship technologies powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G Series and MediaTek Helio G Series including MediaTek Helio G99. The program will also include information on the smartphones powered by these chipsets, and the latest technology and solutions from MediaTek that are enabling incredible customer experiences like integrated 5G, camera, video streaming, and gaming among others.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India.

“MediaTek has consistently focused on enabling premium technology experiences for our consumers. With the 5G roll-out in India, we are now focusing on educating and generating more awareness around MediaTek technologies that power immersive consumers experiences. Consumers today are more aware of the technical parameters of smartphones and are increasingly enquiring about what goes inside a smartphone, such as chipsets. Consumers aspire for a reliable smartphone with various features, including faster performance, a better camera and a smoother gaming experience, i.e. a smartphone equipped with flagship capabilities. Carrying on the success of our launch program last year, which equipped the retailers with in-depth chipset knowledge, this year, our campaign will further empower them to address the growing enthusiasm of consumers who are excited to know about the inside specifications of a smartphone. The Retailer Education Program would reach to an extensive number of retailers with various online and on-ground interactive engagements to educate and ensure that retailers and frontline staff are well-equipped to answer any consumer-related queries about the MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio series of chipsets,” said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India.

The program offers a robust and comprehensive training and support module that will help retailers and their associates gain consumer-centric knowledge on innovative smartphone features powered by the MediaTek.

As part of the education drive, MediaTek also conducted a ‘Retailer Connect’, a seminar for the key retailers in Delhi, on January 18, and shared key details regarding the MediaTek chipsets and technologies. MediaTek’s on-ground promoters will also visit key retailers to educate them about the premium and flagship capabilities of MediaTek technology solutions.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G family, which includes the 9200, 9000, 8200, 8000, 1000, 900, 800 and 700 series, offers consumers an unrivalled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI, imaging innovations, and gaming support with the latest generation MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology. Covering the gamut, from flagship and premium smartphones to the broader market segment, the MediaTek Dimensity series is already powering new age 5G smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi, OPPO, OnePlus, realme, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, IQOO, Lava, among others.

The initiative will also include various online and on-ground activities for both retailers and consumers, along with boosting awareness around MediaTek’s superlative smartphone capabilities.