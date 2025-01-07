Wednesday, January 8, 2025
MediaTek Collaborates with NVIDIA on the New NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip Powering the NVIDIA Project DIGITS Personal AI Supercomputer

By NCN News Network
MediaTek announced it has collaborated with NVIDIA on the design of the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip for NVIDIA Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer.

MediaTek is the world’s No. 1 chip supplier for smartphones, smart TVs, Arm-based Chromebooks, Android tablets, and voice assistant devices (VAD). The company has invested heavily in bringing the best AI, connectivity and multi-media experiences to Arm-based system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices, across different platforms and users, with best-in-class power efficiency. MediaTek has brought all its technology expertise to this collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver a market-leading platform.

Mr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO, MediaTek
Mr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO, MediaTek

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA on the GB10 Superchip aligns with MediaTek’s vision of helping make great technology accessible to anyone,” said Mr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO, MediaTek. “Along with NVIDIA, we are working to usher in a new era of innovation and make AI ubiquitous.”

Mr. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA
Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

“The age of AI is here. The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading CPU performance and power efficiency with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technologies will drive the next wave of innovation,” said Mr. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Project DIGITS, with the new GB10 Superchip designed with MediaTek, makes our most powerful Grace Blackwell platform more accessible – placing it in the hands of developers, researchers and students to solve the most pressing issues of our time.”

Today’s collaboration is the latest between the two companies, building on MediaTek’s work with NVIDIA to bring drivers and passengers novel experiences inside the car with new MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit chips. MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Cockpit chips integrate NVIDIA’s next-gen GPU-accelerated AI computing and NVIDIA RTX graphics. Additionally, MediaTek has integrated NVIDIA TAO, an AI model training and optimization toolkit, with MediaTek’s NeuroPilot SDK to deliver advanced edge AI capabilities to IoT applications.

As part of MediaTek’s vision to bring AI everywhere, MediaTek is delivering advanced AI capabilities across its portfolio, including its Dimensity portfolio for smartphones and tablets, Genio family for IoT devices, Pentonic series for smart TVs, Kompanio line for Arm-based Chromebooks, along with the Dimensity Auto platform for vehicles.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MediaTek

