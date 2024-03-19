MediaTek Brings Advanced AI Capabilities to Vehicles with New Dimensity Auto Cockpit Chipsets

- Advertisement -

MediaTek announced at NVIDIA GTC four new automotive SoCs (systems-on-chip) within its Dimensity Auto Cockpit portfolio, offering powerful AI in-cabin experiences for the next generation of intelligent vehicles. MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Cockpit CX-1, CY-1, CM-1, and CV-1 will come with support for NVIDIA DRIVE OS, allowing automakers to leverage the platform across a range of segments, spanning from premium (CX-1) to entry-level vehicles (CV-1).

To support deep-learning capabilities, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets integrate a state-of-the-art ARM v9-A system and NVIDIA’s next-gen GPU accelerated AI computing and NVIDIA RTX graphics. The AI-enabled Dimensity Auto Cockpit platform runs large language models (LLMs) in the car, allowing vehicles to support chatbots, rich content delivery to multiple displays, driver alertness detection, and other cutting-edge AI-based safety and entertainment applications. Running applications locally offers improved security, plus speed and latency benefits. To further protect user data, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit incorporates hardware-based security features with support for the latest automotive safety standards.

“Generative AI is transforming the automotive industry in the same way that it has revolutionized the mobile market with more personalized and intuitive computing experiences,” said Mr. Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s CCM Business Group. “The Dimensity Auto Cockpit portfolio will unleash a new wave of AI-powered entertainment in vehicles, and our unified hardware and software platform makes it easy for automakers to scale AI capabilities across their entire lineup.”

Dimensity Auto Cockpit takes in-cabin entertainment to the next level. It integrates an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which supports ray tracing for realistic visuals and lighting effects in games, plus AI upscaling and frame generation for fast, fluid action. Additionally, passengers can seamlessly stream movies and other content across multiple displays, since Dimensity Auto Cockpit supports the latest connectivity and memory technologies. Consumers can even take advantage of advanced video conferencing features, including AI gaze correction and AI-based audio enhancement.

“Generative AI and accelerated computing are reshaping the automotive landscape,” said Mr. Ali Kani, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. “The new Dimensity Auto chipsets harness NVIDIA’s graphics and AI technologies, helping deliver fresh in-vehicle user experiences, added safety and security capabilities, and enhanced connectivity services spanning across vehicle segments.”

To help lower bill-of-material costs, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit CX-1, CY-1, CM-1, and CV-1 chipsets are highly integrated. The built-in multi-camera HDR ISP supports front-facing, in-cabin, and bird’s-eye-view cameras for a wide variety of safety applications. Additionally, the integrated audio DSP supports the latest voice assistants so a driver can get information and control their infotainment system without taking their hands off the steering wheel.

MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto family offers a complete product portfolio for the automotive industry. Along with Dimensity Auto Cockpit, the platform includes Dimensity Auto Connect, which provides high-speed telematics and top-performance Wi-Fi networking technologies. Dimensity Auto Drive offers a scalable and comprehensive open platform powered by NVIDIA with intelligent assist and autonomous driving solutions, while Dimensity Auto Components provides reliable automotive-grade chipsets and stand-alone components for always-connected vehicles.

