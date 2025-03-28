MaxIQ Strengthens Leadership with Sastry Malladi as CTO to Accelerate AI Innovation

- Advertisement -

MaxIQ, the AI-powered Revenue Platform for B2B SaaS enterprises backed by Dell Technologies Capital and Intel Capital announced the appointment of Sastry Malladi as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A veteran technology leader with more than three decades of experience, Sastry will lead MaxIQ’s product and engineering organization as it scales its Revenue AI platform that empowers go-to-market teams to drive predictable growth and maximize customer lifetime value.

Sastry will work alongside Matt Hickey, CEO, and Sonny Aulakh, Founder, to bring MaxIQ’s bold vision to life: helping enterprises close the gap between sales execution and customer value realization.

Sastry Malladi shared his insights into the appointment, saying, “I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at MaxIQ during this pivotal growth phase. Today’s revenue teams are operating in silos — disconnected tools for sales and success lead to inaccurate forecasts, missed handoffs, and lost opportunities. With Revenue AI, we have the chance to change the game. I’m excited to build the platform that brings it all together.”

Sastry brings a wealth of experience to MaxIQ, especially his experience of management through co-founding multiple startups, including FogHorn Systems, which achieved a successful exit and was a pioneer in Edge AI. He has also had significant experience in technology leadership roles at eBay and Oracle, building scalable, global platforms. Furthermore, Sastry holds deep expertise in AI, enterprise software, and leading globally distributed engineering teams.

As CTO, Sastry will lead the expansion of MaxIQ’s Agentic AI capabilities — purpose-built to support sales forecasting, customer on boarding, product adoption, and revenue expansion in a single platform. His leadership will accelerate the company’s R&D roadmap and global team expansion following MaxIQ’s recent $7.8 million seed round led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Intel Capital.



Mr, Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ, welcomed the appointment of the CTO, saying, “Sastry’s track record of technical excellence and entrepreneurial success speaks for itself. He’s the right leader to help us scale the next-generation platform that today’s GTM teams have been waiting for.”

MaxIQ continues to see strong momentum as more B2B SaaS companies seek to align sales, customer success, and RevOps under one intelligent platform — from deal qualification to onboarding, usage, expansion, and renewal.

