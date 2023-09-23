- Advertisement - -

Security incidents don’t just happen during daylight hours. To ensure that organizations can protect their sites, assets, and people 24×7, Hikvision has created a new generation of ultra-low-light video imaging technologies: DarkFighterS and DarkFighterX.

Organizations need to ensure that their sites, assets and people are secured and protected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This requires security technologies that can safeguard perimeter walls and fences and provide crystal-clear, full-color video images of security incidents, even in poorly lit areas, or at night.

To give companies this high-level of protection at industrial sites, logistics parks, ports and airports, and in a range of other settings, Hikvision has developed two innovative technologies, DarkFighterS and DarkFighterX.

1. DarkFighterS: maximizing security with ‘smart’ lighting options

Hikvision’s DarkFighterS cameras use three key technology innovations to improve security in low-light conditions. These features all start with ‘S’, which is why the technology is called DarkFighterS. They are:

Hikvision’s Surprising Low-Light Imaging, which is able to collect more light to produce brighter images, and which uses F1.0 fixed lens and advanced sensors to vastly increase vividness and clarity in ultra-low light conditions.

Hikvision’s innovative, industry-leading Super Confocal Lenses, which are designed with precision at the micron level. This means that the point of focus for the visual-light images and the infrared images is virtually the same, which not only prevents blurring of the images, but also allows for master-level focus and long lasting, high-definition images.

Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light technology, which allows the camera to record in IR while everything is quiet. However, when an incident happens, the camera’s ‘Smart’ mode turns on a supplemental white light and initiates recording in full-color using the visible light spectrum. This ability has a number of important benefits. First, cameras are able to maintain infrared illumination at night, and record video discreetly in low-light conditions, without giving away the camera’s location. Second, the cameras often startle intruders and stop them in their tracks when the supplemental white light comes on, helping to prevent loss or damage to property. Third, all incidents are recorded in full color and full detail due to the camera’s supplemental white light being activated automatically.

Examples of Hikvision DarkFighterS products include DarkFighterS DeepinView Moto Varifocal Bullet Cameras, 4 MP Varifocal dome camera with DarkFighter, and 4 MP Varifocal bullet cameras with DarkFighter. These cameras are ideal for scenarios and applications such as enterprise premises and industrial parks, especially for the place where little or no movement is expected at night and where discretion is needed to ensure that intruders do not know where security cameras are located.

2. DarkFighterX – enabling sharp, full-color imaging for large sites, areas and scenarios in near-total darkness

For large areas and applications, DarkFighterX technology provides Hikvision’s most powerful night-vision capabilities. In particular, this ultra-low-light technology supports full-color, crystal-clear video imaging down to just 0.0002 lux.

Hikvision cameras equipped with DarkFighterX technology use a large aperture lens and dual sensors to capture and combine visible-light video images and images based on infrared perception. By combining data from the two sensors using a technology called Bi-Spectral Fusion, these cameras are able to capture full-color, high-definition images – and even the plates of vehicles traveling at speed, in conditions of near-total darkness.

Because DarkFighterX is built into 2, 4, and 8-megapixel Hikvision Speed Dome cameras and DeepinView multi-sensor bullet cameras, organizations benefit from a wide range of other security features at the same time, including optical zoom, rapid focus, and the ability to follow moving people or objects around the camera’s field of view. This makes them ideal for a range of large scenarios and applications, such as traffic management and enforcement, and security in expansive areas such as city squares, streets, farms, and many more.

Hikvision’s innovative ultra-low-light technologies

Hikvision has introduced multiple low-light technologies to help customers capture full-color, high-resolution video in near-total darkness. Alongside DarkFighterS and DarkFighterX, Hikvision also offers ColorVu for small and medium business customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

