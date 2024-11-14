MAXHUB to Participate in Education Supply & Franchise Expo 2024

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB, a leading provider of advanced communication and collaboration tools, is set to participate in the Education Supply & Franchise Expo 2024 in Mumbai. MAXHUB will showcase its latest interactive solutions for education and corporate environments, designed to enhance engagement, simplify learning, and improve teamwork.

A key feature at the MAXHUB booth will be the E21 Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), developed specifically for modern classrooms. With support for up to 40 touch points, these panels allow seamless interaction for both teachers and students. Powered by Android 13.0, with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, the E21 Series ensures smooth operation across various applications. Available in 65, 75, and 86-inch sizes, it also features TÜV-certified Eye Care technology to minimize eye strain, with an optional antibacterial screen for enhanced hygiene.

In addition, MAXHUB will introduce the U3 Series Interactive Flat Panels, crafted to create engaging and dynamic classroom experiences, and the V7 Series Interactive Panels, tailored for corporate environments to support effective team collaboration with high-quality displays and intuitive controls.

The event will also feature MAXHUB’s UC P30 PTZ Camera, designed to deliver high-quality audio and video, making it ideal for seamless virtual classes and business meetings.

Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India

Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, “We are excited to present our latest interactive solutions at the Education Supply & Franchise Expo in Mumbai. Our aim is to empower educators and professionals with tools that foster engagement, facilitate learning, and enhance teamwork.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MAXHUB

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 149