MAXHUB to launch its new AI-enabled series of Interactive Flat Panel displays by the end of May 2023

MAXHUB is set to launch its new AI-enabled interactive flat panel solution in India at the AV ICN, Palm Expo, Mumbai, booth number C 01, Hall 2, from May 25th to May 27th, 2023.MAXHUB is debuting these EdTech products and solutions to establish new benchmarks in the Indian education and corporate sectors.

The audio-visual (AV) business has recently seen an increase in the adoption of technology for remote collaboration, distance learning, and hybrid working. As a result, there is a huge demand for interactive solutions from MAXHUB. With its flexible products and solutions, the CVTE Group—a world leader in manufacturing LCD/LED systems—offers its consumers a convenient, intelligent, cost-effective, and fruitful communication experience under the brand name MAXHUB. MAXHUB products are AI-enabled making communication seamless, easy and convenient- interactive displays, cameras, and unified communication bars.

Rohit AK, Head of Corporate Business

Commenting on the same, Rohit AK, Head of Corporate Business said,”Our technologically (Superior)cutting-edge products make your meetings and hybrid work/learning experience significantly efficient, intuitive and productive; thus, we anticipate huge growth and demand in the SAARC and Indian regions. We are very excited to introduce yet another outstanding selection of products at the AV ICN Palm Expo. Our unique, all-in-one interactive and collaborative solutions are an amazing choice for many applications, such as conference rooms, Training rooms, classrooms, and boardrooms. We are excited to introduce these solutions which are rich in their adaptability and will set apart from other unified communication products, thereby offering our customers fantastic value and elevating their overall experience.

These products, which come in a range of sizes and pricing points, offer a wide selection of products which can be suitable for a wide range of collaboration and learning environments

