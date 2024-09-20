MAXHUB Showcases Innovative Solutions at DIDAC India 2024 – Elevating Collaboration in Business and Education

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB, a leading provider of communication and collaboration technology, has showcased its latest range of products at DIDAC India 2024. The event featured several new offerings designed to enhance productivity and collaboration in both corporate and educational settings.

Among the highlights is the V7 series of interactive flat panels, specifically created to improve corporate meetings and presentations. These panels offer intuitive interfaces and high-quality displays, making it easier for teams to collaborate and share ideas effectively.

For the education sector, MAXHUB introduced the U3 series of interactive flat panels. These panels are designed to engage students and facilitate interactive learning. With features that support dynamic teaching methods, the U3 series aims to make classroom interactions more impactful and engaging.

The UC P30 PTZ camera was another key product showcased. This high-performance camera enhances video conferencing with its superior image and audio quality, ensuring clear and effective virtual meetings.

MAXHUB also presented its MTR solution, which streamlines collaboration across different platforms. This solution integrates seamlessly with existing tools, making it easier for teams to work together regardless of the software they use. Additionally, the LED solutions offer vibrant and clear displays, ideal for various applications from corporate settings to classrooms.



Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India commented, “We are excited to showcase our new range of products at DIDAC India. Our goal is to provide solutions that make collaboration more effective and productive. Whether in a corporate environment or an educational setting, our products are designed to meet the evolving needs of our users.”

