MAXHUB Partners with Flipkart to Expand the Reach of its Video Conferencing Range

MAXHUB, the leading interactive and collaborative solutions brand, announced its further expansion in the Indian market with its foray in B2C Sales channel. MAXHUB launched its wide range of video conferencing products on one of the leading marketplaces, Flipkart, as a part of its omnichannel retail strategy. The customers will now have a direct access to an unparalleled choice of world-class products for workplaces, classrooms, remote workstations and/or learning stations in just a click away.

Proven global leaders in communication, conferencing, and collaboration solution, MAXHUB has made significant strong foothold in the Indian market through its B2B channel of sales comprising of widest network of distribution partners across nooks and corners of the country. The company has significantly grown by 300% in revenue in the last 3 years. It is further set to disrupt the market with its retail expansion as well as the expansion of its product portfolio in the next 2 quarters. The company is also planning to launch enhanced version of existing products by the end of next quarter.

The company aims to be among top three brands in Video Conferencing Devices in India within next 2 years with its world-class products. The company is constantly bringing in innovative products for meetings rooms, smart classrooms, video conferences, large auditoriums, Retail and many more industries in India. With its video conferencing range of products including Conference Bars, Panoramic Cameras, Bluetooth Microphones, PTZ Cameras, and Webcams, MAXHUB aims to cater to the ever-growing demand due to rising hybrid working phenomena in the country.

Working from home has become the new normal, allowing people to have a healthy work-life balance while simultaneously boosting productivity and creativity. MAXHUB’s aim is to provide end-users with an amazing experience of the video conferencing range, especially to professionals who look for high-quality effective cameras with crisp voice for better communication during conferencing at home or in the office. MAXHUB’s mission is to acquire customers through various touch points while also streamlining the work environment and “maximizing efficiency”.

Mr. Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India

Commenting on this Mr. Avinash Johri, Executive Director (CVTE India & SAARC Region), said, “Adding an E-Commerce Platform as B2C Sales Channel will enable us to reach a wider audience. We strive to provide higher-quality solutions to our consumers allowing them to enhance their working spaces at home or in office as per the changing needs and desires.” He further adds, “Witnessing the surge in adoption of hybrid and virtual work culture, we aim to achieve 50% percent growth of revenue via Omni-channel platforms.”

