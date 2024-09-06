MAXHUB Launches New Interactive Displays and Camera Solutions in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB, a leading provider of interactive display solutions, has expanded its product lineup with the launch of new products aimed at enhancing communication and collaboration in corporate and educational settings. The new products have been introduced at an event in Mumbai on September 4, 2024.

The new range includes the X7 Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), which are designed specifically for corporate use, featuring advanced capabilities for effective business meetings. The U3 Series was also launched, targeting the education sector with Interactive Flat Panels that promote interactive and engaging learning experiences.

Alongside the interactive displays, MAXHUB unveiled the UC P30, a high-quality PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera that is ideal for professional video conferencing environments. The company also showcased integrated solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR), enhancing remote collaboration. Additionally, the event featured the latest LED display solutions, which offer advanced technology and superior visual clarity for various professional applications.

Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India said, “We are excited to launch our latest products in Mumbai. These innovations demonstrate MAXHUB’s commitment to advancing communication and collaboration in corporate and educational environments. Our goal is to offer the best technology solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”

The new product introductions highlight MAXHUB’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions, catering to the evolving needs of businesses and educational institutions.

