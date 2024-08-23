MAXHUB Introduces Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit for Smart Meeting Spaces

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB has introduced the Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit, offering a practical solution for organizations looking to transform their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) setups into smart meeting spaces. Designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind, this kit enhances the Microsoft Teams experience by improving audio and video quality while balancing costs.

The XCore Kit features a high-performance compute unit powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core™ Processor, which simplifies the deployment of Teams Rooms with pre-loaded software on Windows 11 IoT. Paired with a user-friendly 10.1” Full HD touch console, the kit provides an intuitive interface, making it easy for organizations to upgrade their meeting spaces.

Additionally, the XCore Kit supports a variety of audio and video peripherals, including the MAXHUB UC S07 Videobar and BM35 Speakerphone. These devices are designed to deliver clear communication and enhance collaboration, catering to the needs of modern workplaces.

Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India commented, “The Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit is a straightforward solution for organizations aiming to improve their meeting spaces. By integrating advanced technology with user-friendly design, it provides the necessary tools to enhance communication, streamline collaboration, and boost overall productivity. Whether it’s a small business or a large enterprise, this kit is tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern workplaces, making it easier for teams to connect and work more efficiently.”

MAXHUB India, a leader in the interactive and collaboration technology sector, continues to expand its footprint across the country and beyond. With operations in over 80 countries and a strong presence in the Indian market, MAXHUB India is committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. The company’s extensive product ecosystem ensures seamless integration across different meeting room setups, helping organizations streamline their operations and focus on what truly matters—effective collaboration.

