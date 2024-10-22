MAXHUB Introduces E21 Series: Interactive Displays to Harness Power of Technology to Empower Education, Transform Teaching and Learning

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB, a global leader in communication and collaboration technology, announced the launch of its new E21 Series interactive flat panels, designed to elevate learning and collaboration in both educational and business environments. The E21 Series is now available through MAXHUB India authorized partners, ensuring that users have easy access to this innovative technology that promises to transform their digital experiences.

The E21 Series introduces a host of advanced features aimed at revolutionizing how users interact with technology. With intelligent touchscreen technology that supports up to 40 touch points, the E21 Series enables smooth and precise interactions, making it ideal for presentations, writing, and collaborative tasks.

Understanding the importance of eye health, MAXHUB has incorporated TÜV-certified Eye Care technology in the E21 Series to reduce blue light and screen flicker, thereby minimizing eye strain during prolonged use. Additionally, an optional antibacterial screen is available, enhancing hygiene in shared environments like classrooms and meeting rooms.

Connectivity is made simple with the E21 Series, featuring a versatile Type-C port that allows for seamless integration of webcams, microphones, USB drives, and other devices, all while supporting device charging up to 65W. The displays provide vibrant visuals with a brightness of 400 nits and excellent color accuracy, complemented by integrated 20W speakers that deliver rich, high-quality audio for presentations and media playback, ensuring an engaging experience for all participants.

Collaboration is further enhanced as the E21 Series allows multiple devices to connect simultaneously, featuring a flexible interface and easy access to annotation tools that boost productivity in both corporate and educational settings.

Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India commented on the launch, “The E21 Series marks a breakthrough in interactive technology. It brings together superior performance, intuitive design, and key features that meet the evolving needs of both educators and businesses. We are confident that this series will redefine digital interaction and create a more engaging and productive environment for all users.”

