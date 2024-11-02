MAXHUB Drives Transformative Solutions in Education and Corporate Sectors, Shaping a Brighter Future

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB, a global leader in interactive technology, transforms collaboration and learning through innovative, high-quality solutions that empower organizations and individuals to achieve their objectives.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB shares insights on the company’s journey, innovations, and future strategies.

Can you share some insights into MAXHUB’s journey?

MAXHUB has been transforming its operations since its launch in 2019. When we started MAXHUB, our primary focus was on providing education solutions. Over time, we gradually expanded into corporate and enterprise solutions as well. This transformation has allowed us to cater to a broader audience and meet diverse customer needs.

What innovations in MAXHUB enhance classroom experiences for educators?

During DIDAC, we launched various products designed for the educational environment. Our devices now run on the Android 13 platform, with some models receiving EDLA certification. They feature enhanced hardware capabilities, including up to 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. One of our unique software offerings is MAXHUB Class Pro, which empowers educators to create dynamic classroom experiences. This software supports various experiments in subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology, enabling better communication between teachers and students.

How does MAXHUB Class Pro enhance learning for existing customers?

We want our customers to experience the full potential of our products. Existing customers can also access these software features, enhancing their learning experiences. Earlier, we were known for our software like Note 3 and Note 5, but with MAXHUB Class Pro, we’re elevating that experience even further.

Can you elaborate on your offerings for the corporate sector?

We also cater to corporate solutions with devices that are MTR certified and Zoom certified. There has been a significant demand for integrated solutions in meeting rooms and boardrooms, which include built-in cameras and microphones. Our recent launch addresses these needs, allowing for seamless collaboration among participants, regardless of their location.

How does MAXHUB plan to expand its reach across different cities in India?

We are actively working to reach customers in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, not just Tier 1 and Tier 2. We call upon our channel partners to help create experience zones with our unique devices. Our offerings include interactive flat panels for corporate use, as well as complete solutions from displays to computing devices. This comprehensive approach will cater to the various requirements of educational institutions and corporate environments alike.

How does MAXHUB plan to expand its presence in education?

We are particularly focused on the private education sector, which is a vast market. While we have made strides in Tier 1 cities, we see immense potential in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Many schools and coaching institutes are looking for effective digital solutions, and we aim to strengthen our presence in these areas.

How is MAXHUB integrating AI into its offerings?

AI is transforming classroom learning by not only focusing on student performance but also assessing teacher effectiveness. Our upcoming updates will enhance existing devices with AI capabilities, allowing teachers to cater to the individual needs of students, regardless of their learning pace or style. This personalized approach is essential for the future of education.

How does MAXHUB engage partners through workshops and webinars effectively?

We believe in collaboration and engagement with our partners. We’ve organized workshops in cities like Ranchi, Patna, Delhi, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, and Pune. These events allow us to connect with partners face-to-face while also conducting online webinars monthly. This dual approach helps us keep our partners informed about new technologies and products, ensuring they can effectively communicate with customers.

How does MAXHUB maintain its service quality across the country?

We have a robust service team based in our corporate office that monitors our relationships with partners and ensures service quality across the country. Our partnership with F1 allows us to be present in almost every PIN code in India, ensuring we are accessible to customers wherever they are.

What message do you have for your partners and customers regarding MAXHUB’s offerings?

I urge everyone to look beyond just hardware; the software and features we offer are transformative. With solutions like MAXHUB Class Pro and our PTZ cameras, we are not just meeting the needs of large enterprises but also addressing the requirements of small and medium businesses. There’s a bright future ahead for us, and effective communication about our products is key to unlocking that potential.

