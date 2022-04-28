MAXHUB announces the latest Zoom-certified products in its UC family, the MAXHUB UC S05 & UC W21

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB Conference Bar UC S05 and Web Camera UC W21 join the BM21 speakerphone, expanding the number of solutions in the MAXHUB line-up that meet or exceed the technical elements required for effective Zoom meetings. As a market leader in creating innovative collaboration solutions,

Ensuring teams use the right tools to have productive and effective meetings have never been more critical. MAXHUB is committed to providing the best class of video conferencing solutions to transform communication and collaboration. As the hybrid working continues to evolve globally, MAXHUB continues to develop solutions designed to enhance meetings for all, whether you are joining the discussion from the meeting room or remotely from home.

The MAXHUB UC S05 is a simple, all-in-one unified communication solution that delivers an unrivalled audio and visual experience. Featuring a visionary camera with auto-framing and 5x digital zoom technology, the UC S05 makes collaboration between in-room and remote meeting participants more effortless.

The MAXHUB W21 represents a new era of video quality in small form video cameras, featuring 4K Ultra HD clarity and a sensational wide-angle design. A 120° FOV ensures every face is captured in stunning clarity. The W21 also includes a dual integrated set of omnidirectional mics with a pioneering noise-cancellation algorithm to ensure everyone is heard. The W21 is plug-and-play with just one USB-C cable to start your meetings in seconds for simplicity and ease of use.

Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India

Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India & SAARC Region comments, “MAXHUB is focussing on Unified Communication Product Portfolio and is committed to creating products that help users navigate challenges of hybrid working. We understand the need of products that work seamlessly with leading platforms such as Zoom. Therefore, we are delighted that two more MAXHUB Products have achieved Zoom certification.”

The alliance with Zoom strengthens the MAXHUB proposition in the UC market as a reliable video call solution provider.

