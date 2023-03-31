Matrix Witnessed Enthusiastic Participation at Convergence India Expo 2023, New Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Matrix with intensive research at the forefront aims to build innovative security and telecom solutions on a national and international scale. At Convergence India Expo 2023, Matrix displayed all the customer-centric solutions and products of Telecom, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance domains.

At Convergence, Matrix displayed its Telecom products like Media Gateways which include SIMADO GFX114G, SETU VFX404, and SETU VFXTH0016. Our Digital PBX – VISIONPRO, IP-PBXs – ETERNITY NENX, and ETERNITY PENX along with our Hybrid IP-PBXs – ETERNITY GENX and ETERNITY MENX proved to be an attraction. Our pure-IP SPARK200 and premium business IP phones added to the range of products that were displayed at the event.

Along with telecom products, Matrix also showcased different telecom solutions for industries. Office-in-a-box, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and integration with 3rd party open SIP phones are some of the solutions that Matrix displayed at the event. In the domain of Telecommunications, Matrix is the sole OEM that puts forward all the business communication products and solutions.

In this event, Matrix put out its entire range of IP Video Surveillance solutions that consisted of server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras, Matrix VMS, and more. Focusing on challenges of organizations such as bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-location offices, and reactive security, Matrix supplements all organizational needs. On-display Cameras included the Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras. Ranging from 2MP to 8MP, Matrix Cameras are stamped with UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards, providing high-clarity images for better scenario detailing. Alongside this, Matrix put forth its Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs on display. With Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD capable of up to 144TB storage capacity, this tech marvel suffices all organizational security concerns.

When it comes to Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix is the only OEM that manufactures all the elements ranging from panels, door controllers, and readers to software in-house.

In Access Control Domain, Matrix showcased its Multifaceted Site Controller- COSEC PANEL200P that can control up to 25,000 Users and 255 COSEC door controllers. Also, Matrix brought in its pure access door controller with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal – COSEC ARC DC200P. Its POE abilities and multiple mounting options make it easy to install even in constrained spaces with minimalistic wiring. This event showcased the entire Matrix access control product range.

Within the segment of Time-Attendance, Matrix presented its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) designed explicitly for government organizations – COSEC VEGA FAXQ. Using Aadhaar information from the UIDAI server securely, this device helps the Indian government accurately mark the attendance of their employees. Besides this, Matrix also displayed its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller boasting high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K – COSEC ARGO FACE. Incorporating multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head, Matrix, states

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head, Matrix, states, “Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to various verticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”

For more info, visit: www.matrixcomsec.com

More Related : Matrix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.