Matrix to Showcase its Range Of Enterprise-grade Security Solutions at Secutech 2022 (Aug 18-20)

Matrix, a leading manufacturer of Telecom and Security solutions, looks forward to presenting its security range in SECUTECH 2022. Happening on 18th – 20th August, this event is focused on innovative solutions across the security domain and more. It will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, HCMC, Vietnam.

Matrix will be showcasing their IP Video Surveillance solutions, which include enterprise-level VMS, NVRs, and IP Cameras with resolutions up to 8 MP, at this event. The entire solution is centered on addressing three primary client pain points: bandwidth and storage costs, complexities in centralized management, and monitoring and responsive security.

Matrix has launched its newest TURRET camera line to give customers a varied spectrum of IPCameras for comprehensive security solutions. Turret cameras, also known as flat-faced dome cameras, have a ball and socket construction that allows them to move on their axis once attached.

Its ease of axis adjustment after installation, lack of IR reflection, and a lower likelihood of fingerprints make it a popular choice for businesses. The Matrix 5MP TURRET Cameras will be on display at Secutech 2022.

Matrix also offers PTZ Cameras, which enable 360-degree security by allowing the camera to pan-tilt-zoom in multiple directions to watch big regions. The latest addition to the Matrix PTZ series is a 5MP camera with 42x optical zoom for crisper images and improved surveillance.

In addition, Matrix will also present Project Series Cameras, which are designed for large organizations and project scenarios. The Project Series 5MP Cameras have UL Certification, a global safety standard, and NEMA Certification, which protects against environmental threats. They offer high-resolution photos for greater clarity and protection.

High-end surveillance cameras necessitate powerful video recording solutions with ample storage capacity and redundancy to ensure that corporations receive 24x7x365 surveillance with minimal downtime. Matrix's new ENVR line is a response to this; it can accommodate up to 128 channels and has a storage capacity of up to 144 TB. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience it at the event.

Under the Access Control Domain, Matrix will deliver COSEC PANEL200P – Site Controller that oversees the access operations of a whole building. It operates in two distinct architectures. COSEC PANEL200P serves as a bridge between the controllers and the server in network architecture. It functions autonomously without the need for a server in Standalone Architecture. Its UI can manage 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users. Door controller- COSEC ARC DC200P, a revolutionary IP-based access control terminal with numerous advantages over conventional access control terminals, will also be demonstrated. Because it is PoE-based, it eliminates the need for intricate wiring and local power. Its din rail and wall mount options allow it to be mounted even where space is limited.

Matrix will also show off its powerful biometric door controller – VEGA FAX. The device has several connectivity choices, including Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet. Matrix will demonstrate its COSEC ARGO FACE – a face-based door controller, which recognizes people with precision, speed, reliability, and has vast capacity. Deep learning technology based on AI makes it highly adaptive. At this event, Matrix will demonstrate its enterprise-grade security and surveillance solutions.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing, Matrix

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing, states, “Secutech 2022 will provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to demonstrate our innovative security products for various industrial verticals. With a large crowd set to attend, we are expecting to meet some key decision-makers in order to advance our creative solutions. We look forward to understand their organizational needs and show them how our solutions will help them improve their security experience.”

Matrix cordially invites you to visit at Secutech 2022 from 18th – 20th August 2022 at HCMC, Vietnam, and get a hands-on experience of its enterprise-grade security solutions.

For more info visit: www.matrixcomsec.com