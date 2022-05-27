Matrix to Showcase its Enterprise Grade Security Solutions at SAFE INDIA EXPO 2022, Chennai June 17-18, 2022

- Advertisement -

Matrix, a leading manufacturer and provider of Telecom and Security solutions, is participating in SAFE India Expo, Chennai from 17th June – 18th June 2022. Matrix will be showcasing its Video Surveillance, Time-Attendance, and Access Control solutions at the event.

People Mobility Management Solutions: At Matrix, we believe in keeping innovation at the heart of all our technological developments. With a wide range of offerings for organizations inclusive of SMBs, SMEs, and Large Enterprises, we look into securing people mobility management as well as productive time management.

This year, at Safe Expo’22, Matrix brings to you its state of the art Access Control and Time-Attendance products among others:

1. COSEC ARGO FACE – Smart Door Controller with instant Face Recognition

2. COSEC PATH DCFX – Door Controller with Biometrics at its core for challenging outdoor applications

3. COSEC ATOM RD300 – Compact Reader for securing the industrial workspace

With world-class solutions for your security needs, Matrix brings a secure access architecture to your organization.

Check out Enterprise-grade Solutions with Matrix at Safe Expo 22.

IP Video Surveillance: Surveillance has turned out to be a necessity in modern times. Keeping that in mind, Matrix showcases its diverse range of surveillance products and solutions to meet the needs of both SME and large scale corporations. Matrix would be demonstrating their range of IP Cameras along with their Network Video Recorders.

1. Matrix Network Cameras – Their wide range of cameras include Dome, Bullet, PTZ and Turret series. They come in 2MP, 5MP, and 8MP resolution to meet the clients specific needs.

2. Network Video Recorders – A superior range of video recorders are designed for reliable and seamless video recording.

Additionally, their solutions include Centralized Video Management Software – a proactive surveillance solution designed on open architecture to enable interoperability that allows integration of a wide range of devices. Besides this, solutions such as Perimeter Security System, Parking Management Solution, and Weighbridge Integration are a few of the highlights in the surveillance portfolio that help organizations establish proactive security.

Visitors at the SAFE INDIA EXPO 2022, Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, from 17th – 18th June 2022 will get a chance to meet Matrix experts to understand the latest developments in the security sector. Visitors can also discuss their concern areas and learn about various solutions to meet their requirements.

