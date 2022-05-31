Matrix to Showcase its Diversified Range of Hotel Phone Systems and IP Video Surveillance Solutions at HITEC Orlando, Florida USA, June 27-30, 2022

- Advertisement -

Matrix will demonstrate its stellar telecom and security solutions at HITEC Orlando, Florida USA, June 27-30, 2022. Their products like IP-PBX, IP Phones, Operator consoles and other software are specifically designed to meet the requirements of the Hospitality Industry. Additionally, their IP Video Surveillance solutions are created to keep the property and the guests safe from miscreants.

Matrix SARVAM UCS is a unique communication solution that gives its users spread across multiple locations a common platform for seamless communication. It unifies all the communication networks and devices to provide the flexibility of accessing the calls, messages, and voicemails from any of the devices irrespective of their location. Corporates can leverage the power of Unified Communications, to boost collaboration between the on-site and mobile staff for better customer experience.

Matrix SATATYA SAMAS is a Video Management Software (VMS) that boasts of higher Scalability, Integration, and Flexibility to meet the security needs of the hospitality industry. SATATYA SAMAS offers solutions like centralized video surveillance, surveillance on-the-go, recording, playback, and much more. Matrix SATATYA SAMAS enhances security and improves productivity of both single and multiple properties.

Additionally, Matrix Video Surveillance includes a wide range of Video Recorders to store data for evidence gathering and playback. These Video Recorders have adaptive streaming features to optimize storage costs.

Matrix cordially invites you to visit us at HITEC Orlando 2022 from June 27-30, at Booth No:830, at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida USA.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.