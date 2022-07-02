Matrix to Showcase Field Proven Security and Telecom Solutions at Police Expo 2022

- Advertisement -

Matrix aims at increasing the networking opportunities by explaining decision-makers the application of the latest Telecom and Security Solutions at the International Police Expo. The event organized on 06th and 07th July’22 gathers high-level professionals of defense forces and gives them an overview of Technologically Advanced solutions.

In this event, Matrix will display its range of IP Video Surveillance solutions that include enterprise-level VMS, NVRs, and IP Cameras with a range upto 8 MP. The entire solution is focused on solving the three major pain areas of customers namely bandwidth and storage cost, difficulty in centralized management and monitoring & reactive security. Some of our path-breaking features on display include Event-based Edge Recording, Adaptive Recording, Centralised Monitoring and Management without Server and public IP, 2-level Data Compression, Video Analytics like People Counting, Missing Objects Detection, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Calling from Mobile App. Experience with such features will help you differentiate a Video Surveillance solution to box moving devices and cameras available in the marketplace.

Matrix has introduced its newest range of TURRET and PTZ to provide its customers with a diverse portfolio of IP Cameras for comprehensive security solutions. Turret Cameras or the flat-faced dome cameras have a ball and socket design that gives them the flexibility to move on their axis once mounted. Easy axis adjustment after installation, no IR reflection and fewer chances of fingerprint make it a popular choice for corporates. PTZ Cameras provide 360 degrees of surveillance as the camera can pan-tilt-zoom in different directions to monitor large areas. The latest in the Matrix PTZ family is their 5MP cameras with 42x optical zoom to capture clearer images and better surveillance.

High-End surveillance cameras demand robust video recording solutions with high storage capacity and adequate redundancies to ensure that corporates get 24x7x365 days of surveillance with no downtime. Matrix’s new range of ENVRs is an answer to the same they can support up to 128 channels and have a storage capacity of up to 144 TB. The visitors will have a chance to experience the same at the event.

Under Access Control and Time-Attendance domain, Matrix will showcase its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Device. It’s the only Linux-based device available in the Indian market with card and finger authentication. The device comes with multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet. This Aadhaar based authentication device is purposely designed for marking the attendance of government employees and is the only embedded device available in the Indian market currently.

Matrix will be presenting a door controller, COSEC ARGO FACE which identifies users with accuracy, speed, reliability and higher capacity. AI-based deep learning technology makes it highly adaptable. Apart from this, COSEC PANEL200P will be there. It works in two different architectures. In network architecture, COSEC PANEL200P acts as a bridge between the controllers and the server. In Standalone Architecture, it works independently without requiring any server. It can manage 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users from its UI. Door controller- COSEC ARC, a unique IP-based access control terminal having multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal, also will be there. Being PoE based, it eliminates complex wiring and local power requirements. Its din rail and wall mount option give the flexibility to mount even where the space is a constraint.

Additionally, Matrix will be showcasing its range of enterprise-grade Time-Attendance and Access Control solutions at the event. And focusing upon the ‘Your Mobile is Your Identity’ technology QR Code-based Access Control, Bluetooth-based Access Control and Automatic Attendance Marking using Smart Phone will be a significant focus at the expo.

From the Telecom domain, Matrix will be showcasing ‘Matrix SARVAM UCS – Unified Communication Server for Modern Enterprises. It is a powerful Unified Communication solution that enables interconnectivity among employees of an organization, irrespective of its size and geographic location. Matrix SARVAM UCS, with its unified network connectivity (VOIP, T1/E1 PRI, PSTN/FXO, GSM/3G/4G and Radio), advanced call capabilities and comprehensive features ensures that the organization is agile, alert and aptly empowered to excel in their core competencies.

Additionally, the visitors will have the opportunity to experience our open server-based telephony systems that help in cutting overheads like the wiring cost. ANANT UCS is scalable, robust, and efficient in providing seamless connectivity on a single platform and employees can connect using mobiles, desk phones, laptops, and tablets.

Corporates looking for a single box solution for connectivity across multiple locations can opt for Matrix’s Prasar UCS. The Combination of software PRASAR UCS and hardware SPARK 200 forms the basis of VoIP solutions for offices of the modern era. Prasar is an ideal solution for small organizations with 100 users to large organizations with upto 2100 users giving them complete freedom to collaborate on the go.

Furthermore, the visitors will have a chance to experience “ VARTA – The UC Client for Seamless Collaboration”. VARTA redefines the communication experience with its variety of collaboration and mobility features and intuitive user interface. VARTA empowers users to switch or extend extensions to their desktop computers, and Android and iOS mobile devices. It offers real-time features such as Video Calling, Presence Sharing, Instant Messaging, Drag-and-Drop Conference and BLF Keys (up to 600). It elevates communication effectiveness and business productivity to the next level.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager, MatrixComsec

“We are enthusiastic about explaining our latest products’ features and applications to the key people of the defense industry. We will give a brief insight on how our solutions can help the armed forces serve the society in a better way”, said Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager.

Matrix cordially invites you to visit us at Stall Number: B7-C26, International Police Expo 2022, Pragati Maidan Delhi on 06th and 07th July to have a sneak peek at the future of Telecom and Security solutions.

