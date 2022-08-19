Matrix to Showcase Enterprise Grade Solutions at Matrix Partner Connect, Kolhapur on Aug 20

- Advertisement - -

Matrix to showcase its range of Enterprise Grade Solutions at Matrix Partner Connect, Kolhapur with Security and Telecom Products customized for Various Industrial Verticals. Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern organizations. Matrix offers a comprehensive range of solutions for IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom applications. The solutions are designed to meet the communication and security requirements of large enterprises, SMEs, and SMBs.

As a technology-driven and customer-focused organization, Matrix invests in manufacturing world-class products that are indigenously researched, designed, and developed in India. With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to developing new products, Matrix has launched over 60+ cutting-edge products and solutions across its 4 domains. To date, Matrix has partnered with 2500+ partners, and through them, catering 1 million+ customers across the world.

With consistent research and development, Matrix has brought smart innovation in the security domain across India and the global market. With an aim to enhance its reach in the Indian security market, Matrix has organized a Product Expo – MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT along with its channel partner ISHA ENTERPRISE in Kolhapur on 20th August 2022. The event aims to demonstrate innovative solutions encompassing the entire range of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. The event will be held at Sayaji Hotel, Kohlapur.

In this event, Matrix will display its latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, including server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras, and Matrix VMS. The entire solution focuses on solving the challenges that customers face ― bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-site offices, and reactive security. On the display will be the entire Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras. Varying from 2MP to 8 MP, Matrix Cameras comes with UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards. They provide high-resolution images for better clarity and better protection. Besides this, Matrix unleashes Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs with Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD. With a wide range of up to 128 channels reining in an enormous storage capacity of up to 144 TB, this solution covers all security needs.

Under the Time-Attendance segment, Matrix will showcase its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) – VEGA FAXQ specifically designed for government organizations. It marks government employees’ attendance taking Aadhaar information securely from the UIDAI server. Alongside this, Matrix will display its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller – COSEC ARGO FACE. It boasts of high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K. Enhanced with multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Under the Access Control Domain, Matrix will present COSEC PANEL200P – Site Controller that manages up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users from its UI. Matrix will also present its pure access door controller- COSEC ARC DC200P which comes with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal. Being PoE-based and with mounting options of din rail and wall mount makes it easy to install even in constrained space with minimalistic wiring. Matrix will be bringing forth its entire access control environment ranging from site controllers to modern readers to software to this event.

In the Telecom domain, Matrix is the only company that provides all business communication products and solutions. The Matrix will present its Telecom product and solutions consisting of PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, Communication endpoints, and softphones.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing states, Matrix

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales and Marketing, states, “Our Product Expo – Matrix Partner Connect looks toward bringing all the System Integrators and Business prospects together under one roof. One of our major aims is to reach out to key service providers through system integrators and share our successful case studies worldwide and explain how our enterprise-grade solutions cater to various verticals.”

Find more info at: www.matrixcomsec.com

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.