Matrix to Showcase Cutting-Edge Security and Telecom Solutions at FSAI Suraksha Chakra 2024 in Jaipur

Matrix, a leading provider of advanced security and telecom solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the FSAI Suraksha Chakra on October 18th at the Maple Leaf Banquet, Jaipur. This prestigious event will provide Matrix a platform to highlight its innovative IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom Solutions.

Transforming Security and Communication with Cutting-Edge Solutions

At the FSAI Suraksha Chakra 2024, Matrix will showcase its comprehensive security portfolio, tailored to address the varied demands of today’s enterprises.

Matrix will showcase its latest Ruggedized IP Camera, engineered to meet EN50155 standards, making it ideal for challenging environments like roadways and railways. These cameras offer exceptional video quality, superior low-light performance, and the capability to capture fast-moving vehicles. Matrix will also display its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, known for their advanced cybersecurity features aligned with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, certified by STQC, Delhi. Additionally, a range of Network Video Recorders and server-grade Enterprise NVRs with integrated VMS will be featured in the exhibit.

Matrix’s Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions offer an integrated platform for managing both physical security and workforce operations, ensuring precise time tracking and secure access management. At the FSAI Suraksha Chakra 2024, Matrix will showcase its GDPR-compliant solutions, now featuring WhatsApp integration, enabling users to receive real-time alerts and notifications directly via the app.

Matrix will also introduce its cutting-edge facial recognition time-attendance terminal, the COSEC ARGO FACE200T, known for its remarkable accuracy, rapid identification, and high user capacity. This advanced device offers seamless connectivity via PoE and Ethernet, ensuring efficient integration.

Enterprise-grade Telecom Solutions

Matrix, a seasoned leader in the telecom industry, will showcase its latest Telecom Solutions at the summit. Our portfolio of IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways is designed to streamline business communication and boost operational efficiency. As businesses expand, Matrix’s scalable telecom solutions deliver reliable, robust, and high-quality communication infrastructure.

Expanding Market Presence in Jaipur

Matrix has considerably enhanced its market presence in Mumbai and the surrounding regions. Our dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and scalable solutions has resulted in a growing customer base in this dynamic city. The FSAI Suraksha Chakra 2024 offers a prime opportunity for Matrix to connect with industry stakeholders, showcase our extensive range of solutions, and solidify our position in India’s financial capital.

Mr. Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec

Mr. Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, is excited about the upcoming FSAI Suraksha Chakra. He views the event as a vital opportunity to present Matrix’s innovative security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. The goal is to gain insights into their specific needs and showcase how Matrix’s products can effectively address the demands of their organizations.

