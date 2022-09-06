Matrix to Participate in IISE at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 8– 10 September 2022

- Advertisement - -

Matrix has been a consistent participant at IISE and will be participating at the Delhi event this year as well. We will be unveiling our recently launched Extreme series of NVR and Professional Dome Cameras. We will also be exhibiting our other Video Surveillance, Time-Attendance, and Access Control solutions at this event.

In this event, Matrix will display its latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, including server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras 8/5/3MP Cameras, and Matrix VMS solutions. The entire solution focuses on solving the challenges that customers face ― bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-site offices, and reactive security.

Matrix unleashes Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs with Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD. With a wide range of up to 128 channels reining in an enormous storage capacity of up to 144 TB, this solution covers all security needs.

Matrix will also showcase its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) – VEGA FAXQ specifically designed for government organizations. It marks government employees’ attendance taking Aadhaar information securely from the UIDAI server. Alongside this, Matrix will display its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller – COSEC ARGO FACE. It boasts of high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K. Enhanced with multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Under the Access Control Domain, Matrix will present COSEC PANEL200P – Site Controller that manages up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users from its UI. Matrix will also present its pure access door controller- COSEC ARC DC200P which comes with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal. Being PoE-based and with mounting options of din rail and wall mount makes it easy to install even in constrained space with minimalistic wiring. Matrix will be bringing forth its entire access control environment ranging from site controllers to modern readers to software to this event.

In the Telecom domain, Matrix is the only company that provides all business communication products and solutions. The Matrix will present its Telecom product and solutions consisting of PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, Communication endpoints, and softphones.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing, Matrix Comsec

“At IISE 2022, we look forward to meet system integrators and other business associates who can help us expand our business footprints. We aim at using the event as a platform for hosting numerous meetings in the future and get a clear idea of present market needs”, commented Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing.

