Matrix to Participate at Convergence India Expo 2023, New Delhi

Matrix with intensive research at the forefront aims to build innovative security and telecom solutions on a national and international scale. At Convergence India Expo 2023, Matrix will display all the customer-centric solutions and products of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom domains.

At Convergence, Matrix will display its Telecom products like Media Gateways which include SIMADO GFX114G, SETU VFX404, and SETU VFXTH0016. Our Digital PBX – VISIONPRO, IP-PBXs – ETERNITY NENX, and ETERNITY PENX along with our Hybrid IP-PBXs – ETERNITY GENX and ETERNITY MENX will be an attraction. Our pure-IP SPARK200 and premium business IP phones will add to the range of products to be displayed at the event.

Along with telecom products, Matrix will also showcase different telecom solutions for industries. Office-in-a-box, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and integration with 3rd party open SIP phones are some of the solutions that Matrix will be displayed at the event. In the domain of Telecommunications, Matrix is the sole OEM that puts forward all the business communication products and solutions.

In this event, Matrix will also put out its entire range of IP Video Surveillance solutions that consist of server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras, Matrix VMS, and more. Focusing on challenges of organizations such as bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-locations offices, and reactive security, Matrix supplements all organizational needs. On-display Cameras will include the Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras. Ranging from 2MP to 8MP, Matrix Cameras are stamped with UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards, providing high-clarity images for better scenario detailing. Alongside this, Matrix puts forth its Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs on display. With Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD capable of up to 144TB storage capacity, this tech marvel suffices all organizational security concerns.

When it comes to Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix is the only OEM that manufactures all the elements ranging from panels, door controllers, and readers to software in-house.

In Access Control Domain, Matrix will showcase its Multifaceted Site Controller- COSEC PANEL200P that can control up to 25,000 Users and 255 COSEC door controllers. Also, Matrix brings in its pure access door controller with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal – COSEC ARC DC200P. Its POE abilities and multiple mounting options make it easy to install even in constrained spaces with minimalistic wiring. This event will showcase the entire Matrix access control product range.

Within the segment of Time-Attendance, Matrix will present its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) designed explicitly for government organizations – COSEC VEGA FAXQ. Using Aadhaar information from the UIDAI server securely, this device helps the Indian government accurately mark the attendance of their employees. Besides this, Matrix will display its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller boasting high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K – COSEC ARGO FACE. Incorporating multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager, Matrix Comsec

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head, Matrix, states, “Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to various verticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”

