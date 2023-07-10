Matrix Successfully Showcases Innovative Security and Telecom Solutions at South India’s Largest Security and Fire Expo

- Advertisement - -

Matrix successfully participated in the recently concluded Security and Fire Expo, the largest event of its kind in South India. Held on the 5th and 6th of July at the prestigious Chennai Trade Centre, the expo brought together leading exhibitors, consultants, industry experts, and key government officials from Indian security industries.

Matrix, being a trusted and reliable provider of security solutions, seized the opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and innovative products at the event, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. The company’s participation in this highly anticipated expo allowed it to demonstrate its commitment to delivering effective and reliable solutions that meet the expectations of customers worldwide.

With over 30 years of industrial experience, Matrix has established itself as a global leader in security and telecom solutions. The company’s comprehensive range of products, consisting of more than 60 offerings, covers various domains such as IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom, enabling Matrix to cater to diverse customer requirements effectively.

During the two-day event, Matrix’s booth attracted significant attention as attendees had the opportunity to experience the company’s advanced network cameras. These cameras, including bullet, dome, turret, and PTZ models, are designed with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, adhering to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) guidelines. The incorporation of robust security features ensures protection against potential vulnerabilities and unauthorized access, providing organizations with a comprehensive security solution.

Matrix’s Server-Based Network Video Recorders (NVRs) also garnered considerable interest at the exhibition. These NVRs offer powerful video recording solutions with massive storage capacities of up to 144 TB, ensuring uninterrupted surveillance for organizations. Equipped with hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD and pre-installed Video Management Software (VMS), Matrix’s NVRs provide efficient and flexible solutions to meet the security needs of organizations of any size.

One of the highlights of Matrix’s participation was the showcase of the COSEC ARGO FACE, a smart door controller featuring high-speed face recognition technology. With modern capabilities such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, this device provides advanced security measures to counter both security and health concerns. Offering an identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds and a user capacity of 50,000, the COSEC ARGO FACE brings high-grade security to organizations of various sizes.

The exhibition also highlighted Matrix’s COSEC PANEL200P, a multifaceted Access Control Hub capable of managing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users. This controller acts as a bridge in network architecture mode, connecting the door controllers to the servers, ensuring smooth communication and control. In standalone architecture mode, it functions independently as the central unit for the controllers, offering flexibility in system configurations. Matrix’s extensive range of door controllers and readers further provided comprehensive options for access control solutions.

Matrix’s expertise in the telecom domain was also showcased during the event. The company’s comprehensive suite of business communication products and solutions, including ETERNITY NENX and SPARSH VP210, garnered significant attention. ETERNITY NENX, a unified communication platform suitable for small and medium organizations transitioning towards IP Telephony, offered seamless business communication with its advanced features. SPARSH VP210, a sturdy desk phone with third-party IP compatibility, catered to organizations looking to migrate to modern telephony architecture. Matrix also exhibited a vast range of telecom solutions, including PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, and Communication endpoints.

Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix Comsec

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received at this year’s Security and Fire Expo,” stated Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix Comsec. “Our innovative security and telecom solutions garnered great interest from system integrators and leading business associates. The event provided us with valuable insights into the trending market needs, allowing us to design telecom and security solutions accordingly.”

